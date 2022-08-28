Waseca’s annual tradition to remember and honor one of its fallen marines took place across Friday and Saturday.
Over the weekend, the Waseca American Legion held the eighth annual Caleb Erickson Memorial Day, with proceeds going toward helping veterans.
The event
The event took place over two days, with the Legion offering a special meal of chicken wings and tater tots on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and then live music and entertainment from Andy Tackett from 7-10 p.m.
The bulk of the events, however, took place Saturday. To begin the day, the legion held a bloody Mary bar from 9-11 a.m., with registration for the annual memorial bike ride taking place from 10 a.m. to noon.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., riders and attendees were brought into the room behind the bar at the Legion, where a silent auction was being held, as well as the serving of a hamburger lunch. There, instructions were given on where the riders would be going and a blessing of the bikes took place.
The riders at the event left the Legion shortly after 1 p.m., and they were given a police escort out of town, as they drove under an American flag strapped to the arm of a fire truck that hung over south State Street.
The ride took them to Le Center, Prior Lake and Morristown, before returning to the Legion for a pulled pork dinner and music until 10 p.m. Door prizes were pulled at each stop.
Caleb Erickson
Marine Cpl. Caleb Erickson was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 28, 2014 when a suicide bomber struck his convoy in Afghanistan. He was just 20 years old.
Erickson, a 2012 Waseca High School graduate, was buried on March 10, 2014, when a funeral was held at Grace Lutheran Church, which was filled to capacity.
The scene outside the church, as described in a County News article, described the city as being “draped in red, white and blue” noting that, “flags were everywhere, stuck in roadside snowbanks, hanging high above East Elm Avenue, held by appreciative schoolchildren and in the hands of Minnesota Patriot Guard members, there to honor Erickson's military service.”
In the following years after his death, Erickson has been honored throughout the community and region in a number of ways, including the Faribault Elks presenting his family with the Elks Medal of Valor, an award given to families of servicemen and women who lost their lives in the line of duty. This year, a section of Highway 13, from the southern to northern border of Waseca County, was officially renamed the Cpl. Caleb Erickson Memorial Highway; the road cuts through the heart of Waseca.