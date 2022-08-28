Waseca’s annual tradition to remember and honor one of its fallen marines took place across Friday and Saturday.

Riders came out to honor Caleb Erickson, a Marine Cpl. who was killed in the line of duty on February 28, 2014. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca American Legion was packed last weekend, as they saw a huge turnout for their eighth annual Caleb Erickson Memorial Day benefit. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Riders and attendees bless the bikes before the riders took off for a multi-hour ride honor Marine CPL. Caleb Erickson. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Riders were given a police escort out of Waseca to begin their eighth annual memorial ride for Caleb Erickson. The ride took participants to Le Center, Prior Lake and Morristown. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

