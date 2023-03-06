Even with the cold and snowy weather, the Waseca Le Sueur Public Library has remained open, putting on fun events for kids of all ages. The Fairytale Relay Race, the latest of these events, took place Monday morning.

Fairytale 2

(From L to R): Rudy Neff, 3, Olive Neff, 6 and Sydney Durisen, 7, all compete to see who can win at the Princess and the Frog event at Waseca's Fairytale Relay. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fairytale 1

Sydney Durisen, 7, takes her shot at flipping plastic frogs into a princess tiara Monday morning at the Waseca Library Fairytale Relay event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fairytale 3

The Waseca Le Sueur Public Library held their Fairytale Relay event, which had been on the shelf for a few years due to COVID. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fairytale 4

Children of all ages from the area came out on Monday morning for the latest Waseca library event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fairytale 5

Waseca Le Sueur Public Library's Fairytale Relay Race taught kids fine motor skills, as well as common cultural touchstones, through fairy tale-themed events. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

