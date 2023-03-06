Even with the cold and snowy weather, the Waseca Le Sueur Public Library has remained open, putting on fun events for kids of all ages. The Fairytale Relay Race, the latest of these events, took place Monday morning.
“Years ago, we had a fairy tale themed summer, but we weren’t able to fit this in anywhere with COVID,” said Children’s Librarian Brianna Bleecher. “So it had been on the shelf for a while when we rediscovered it this winter.”
The event featured a number of fun “minute-to-win it” style games that were based off of classic fairy tales, including The Princess and the Frog, Rumpelstiltskin and The Grasshopper and the Ant. Bleecher said the benefit of an event like this is multi-faceted, and often different ages find different benefits.
“It could be as simple as fine motor skills, flipping things over or turning them, which can help with reading and writing; especially for the younger children,” Bleecher said. “For the older ones, it’s so important to know fairy tales and to have those touchstones, so you can understand things like metaphor.”
Bleecher said they’ve noticed a small gap between generations, with the younger groups not knowing the classic fairy tales metaphors or turns of phrases are often based on, such as The Boy Who Cried Wolf or Jack and the Beanstalk. Bleecher, as well as the rest of the library staff, hopes this event will help to fill in that gap for later in these kids’ lives.
Still, the benefit of an event like this isn’t just educational, it also provides children who may otherwise be stuck with nothing to do with an event that’s not only fun, but can build their social skills as well. Many of the children at the event came with either family members or friends, and soon found themselves competing against each other at the various stations. For Bleecher, that’s one of the highlights of an event like this.
“Watching the kids [is my favorite part],” Bleecher said. “I love watching the kids have fun.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.