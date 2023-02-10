Doug Gerdts, back right, along with his family — brother Dan Gerdts, back left, brother Dustin Gerdts, front left, mother Colleen Gerdts, middle, and sister Sara Gerdts — at the 2014 St. Patrick's Day festival in Waseca. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
One of the biggest questions surrounding law enforcement in Waseca County has finally been answered.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Waseca County Board of Commissioners approved the promotion of Doug Gerdts to the chief deputy position in the Sheriff’s Office. Gerdts has been with the Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years and is the great-nephew of Don Eustice, the Waseca County Sheriff who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1976.
The promotion comes after over a month of speculation surrounding the position. An internal email dated Dec. 31, 2022, first pinned New Richland City Administrator Anthony Martens as the new chief deputy. A letter of resignation from Martens to the city, dated the same day as the email, confirmed this rumor.
However, toward the end of January, Martens met with the New Richland City Council and asked that his letter of resignation be withdrawn, as the job offer from newly-elected Sheriff Jay Dulas had been rescinded. No official word has been given on why the offer was withdrawn, though no official word had been given announcing the offer either.
Gerdts’ first day in his new role will be Monday, Feb. 13. A local resident for his whole life, Gerdts grew up on a hog farm outside Waseca. His work with the County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the difference in attitudes toward law enforcement between large cities and rural areas, was the focus of a Star Tribune article following the death of George Floyd.
