The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for help identifying a suspected poacher, who shot multiple birds in the area over the weekend.
On Sunday, Conservation Officer Brent Ihnen said that he was alerted to three dead Canadian Geese and one dead Mallard lying in a ditch west of Waseca, close to the intersection of 175th Ave and 95th St.
“The season for hunting Canada Geese and Mallards is closed now, but the season for hunting Snow Geese is open, so this is probably someone who was out hunting those animals and saw these birds and shot them because they could,” Ihnen said.
What Ihnen called the most “disturbing” aspect of this particular case was that whoever shot these birds decided to get no use out of them and just discarded them in a ditch.
“Some [poachers] will shoot extra birds, realize they’ve made a mistake and give us a call. Some will leave them in a field for whatever reason, probably because they took them home and realized they couldn’t use them,” Ihnen said. “The disturbing thing about this is that whoever shot these birds didn’t utilize them, they took possession of them and moved them to a ditch.”
Ihnen also made a point to mention that this "is not what a typical waterfowl hunter does," and that it was "appalling."
"This is certainly not the typical way that duck hunters act … It's really appalling to everyone who's out there doing the right thing," Ihnen said.
According to Ihnen, where the birds were found isn’t where they were shot, and while it’s not known where exactly the birds would have been shot, Ihnen said it’s possible that it was in the area.
Any residents with any knowledge of these birds or who may have shot them are encouraged to call Ihnen at 507-822-3691. Your call will be kept confidential, and there is a cash reward on offer for information that proves useful in the investigation.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.