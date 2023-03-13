The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for help identifying a suspected poacher, who shot multiple birds in the area over the weekend.

Geese poaching

The MN DNR is asking residents for any information they have on four birds that were poached over the weekend in Waseca. (Photo courtesy of Brent Ihnen)

