A new era of ownership for one of Waseca’s oldest businesses is beginning.
Tim Dennis and his wife, Becky, who have owned Dennis Funeral and Cremation Services since 1993, recently sold their business to Sam Steffel and Aaron Omtvedt. The century-old business is now operating under the name of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral Homes and Crematory.
The move didn’t come without some careful consideration toward who the new owners would be and how they would continue on the funeral home’s legacy.
Dennis Funeral Homes
“My dad is a pastor, and I had seen him in many circumstances where he was helping families with funerals and death, and it began to draw me in,” Tim Dennis said. “I knew I didn’t want to be a pastor, and I also had some scientific interests, but I didn’t want to go to med school … I found a situation where I could help families in crisis while also satisfying my scientific curiosities.”
That was the start of Dennis’ journey toward eventually being the owner of two funeral homes in Waseca, one in Waterville and one in Janesville. After graduating from the University of Minnesota’s College of Mortuary Sciences, Dennis moved to Waseca and began working at what was then the Kinder Home for Funerals, owned by Walter F. Kinder.
Kinder had purchased the funeral home following the death of its previous owner, George Pfaff, in 1962. Pfaff had joined the business with his father, Samuel, after he had bought out his ownership partner in 1915. The Pfaff ownership can be traced back to a legacy left by George W. Comee, who in 1867 became Waseca’s first mortician.
Dennis joined the funeral home in 1983, and worked for Kinder for 10 years, at which point Dennis and his wife purchased the funeral home, and it became the Kinder-Dennis Home for Funerals, before the name was eventually changed to Dennis Funeral and Cremation Services.
Following the purchase of the first funeral home in Waseca, Dennis began growing the business.
“We purchased the home on April 1, 1993, from Mr. Kinder. On January 1, 1996, we purchased the Prosch Funeral Home in Waterville, and it became the Prosch-Dennis Funeral Home, and then on January 1, 2020, we purchased two different funeral homes, another one in Waseca and one in Janesville,” Dennis said.
Dennis said he wasn’t the kind of owner to stand back and not be a part of the business. He was very hands-on, and often found himself thinking about and focusing on the business even in moments of free time.
“I had some free time, but when you operate a business your mind is always on-call. You wonder what’s going on and you want to keep yourself informed,” Dennis said. “You end up getting caught up in whatever is going on no matter what it may be.”
This mentality is what led Dennis Funeral Home to be one of the most recognized and respected names in town, which was evident by the number of residents who came to wish the Dennis family congratulations and bid them farewell at an open house held at their Third Street Chapel on June 30.
The future owners
Omtvedt joined Dennis Funeral and Cremation Services in 2005 after moving to Waseca from Iowa, where he had attended school for mortuary sciences and had been working at a funeral home.
“I began working at a funeral home when I was a student at the University of Northern Iowa. I mowed lawns, washed cars and it was there that I realized I wanted to continue down this path,” Omtvedt said.
Steffel took a different path to Dennis Funeral Homes, merging with the business in 2020 after having purchased and ran funeral homes in Waseca, Janesville and Hastings.
“I was first introduced to this business in fifth or sixth grade while altar serving in the Catholic church I grew up in,” Steffel said. “It made me curious, and my uncle was a funeral director and my mother was a hospice nurse, so with all of that coming together I pursued mortuary sciences and began working for a funeral home near the town I grew up in.”
Following his time in the University of Minnesota’s College of Mortuary Sciences, Steffel worked for funeral homes in Hutchinson and Northfield, before moving to Waseca and beginning to work for the McRaith Funeral Home in the middle of 2016. At the end of that year, Steffel purchased the business with a partner, who would operate the property in Hastings while Steffel operated the properties in Waseca and Janesville.
“It was through the process that I began looking at different options, and having a wife and a newborn at the time, I began to consider what was best for my family,” Steffel said. “I called Tim and asked if he was willing to have a conversation, and it was through those talks that we got to where we are today.”
On January 1, 2020, Tim Dennis purchased the McRaith properties in Waseca and Janesville, expanding the Dennis Funeral Home coverage to Janesville.
According to Dennis, it was around that time he began to seriously look at retirement.
“At the time I bought the funeral homes, Sam was the sole owner of both locations," he said. "Aaron and I had already been having conversations about him taking over the business anyways, and so when I purchased the two funeral homes it was under the agreement that I would be the sole owner, get the businesses established in the communities, and then pass ownership to them."
With the purchasing of Dennis Funeral Homes, Omtvedt accomplished a goal he’d had since the start of his time at Dennis Funeral Homes.
“When I interviewed for the position in 2005, I made it clear to Tim at the time that I, one day, hoped to have the opportunity for ownership. So it was then that we began to initiate that discussion,” Omtvedt said, “This is a goal I’ve been working toward since 2005, and when the opportunity arose to work with Sam that was a nice addition. Being able to have a business partner is better for everyone involved.”
Moving forward, Omtvedt and Steffel agree that the best thing to do is keep running the business, and hope that the community sees little to no changes due to the transfer of power. Whether or not the duo has their eyes on expansion, they say they are ready for the future, but are more concerned with supporting the community.
“We’ll never say never, we’ll always be open to it but for now there are no plans for expansion” Omtvedt said. “Our plan right now is to take care of what we’ve been blessed to purchase … Continuing to care for the families the same way they’ve been cared for. Not to shake things up so there’s a defined difference between us."
"We're very excited to be a part of the next generation," he continued. "We’ve had great teachers, and we think we’ll do a great job.”