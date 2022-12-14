Some new faces will head up a familiar business in Waseca.

New owners

Ali and Willie Malacha, right, have purchased Dave’s Body Shop in Waseca from Dave and Paulette Krampitz. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Will Malecha

Will Malecha is the primary operator of Malecha’s Auto Body in Faribault. He is looking to expand, both in Faribault and Waseca. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Dave's Body Shop

Former Dave’s Body Shop owners Dave and Paulette Krampitz were presented with the Roots Award for 30 years in business in 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce)
In the garage

Employees of Malecha’s Auto Body work on vehicles in the garage space in Faribault. Malecha’s wants to expand to make room for more work. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

