Some new faces will head up a familiar business in Waseca.
Dave’s Body Shop has been operating in Waseca since 1989 under the ownership of husband-wife team Dave and Paulette Krampitz.
“We started in 1989 when I got out of vocational school,” Dave said, adding that he began by painting tractors for another company. “I ended up working more and more in the body shop, and now I’ve been doing it for 35 years.”
The duo has been serving Waseca for the better part of three decades, but it recently took steps to move back from the business they’ve built.
Willie Malecha, meanwhile, has been running his own body shop in Faribault since 2000 — Malecha’s Auto Body. Recently, he and wife Ali have been looking to expand operations — part of which includes building a new shop in Faribault. Unbeknownst to the Malecha couple, the Krampitz couple was looking to sell.
Soon, though, the two parties were connected through a mutual third party.
“We have the same banker, and I had expressed to my banker that I was hoping to sell the business and was looking for the right person to buy,” Dave said. “He had said that these guys were building a new shop, and I thought ‘Well, why not just buy mine?’”
The two were connected through that banker, and according to Dave, the conversations grew from there. Willie said the opportunity fit exactly with his plans to expand.
“I’ve always wanted a second location, and when this whole deal came, it was just the perfect fit,” Willie said.
“We talked, and it was pretty clear that these were the type of people I wanted to sell the business to,” Dave said. “We wanted to sell to someone that has a good reputation; they have a good reputation in Faribault. They run a similar style of business. … It was a good fit for both of us.”
While the decision to sell the shop may not have been an easy one for Dave and Paulette, it was the course that they decided would be best for the shop. A big reason for that decision, Dave said, is the ever-changing nature of the industry.
“This business has changed a lot. … It’s not as easy as it was 20 years ago,” Dave said. “I don’t like all that change, but you have to change to stay in this industry.”
One example is the influx of technology that has taken over the automotive industry. Before, Dave said, there wasn’t a lot of tracking or files that needed to be kept. Now, there’s more tech than ever before, and Dave and Paulette say they felt that Willie and Ali could handle that side of the business better.
Even though Dave’s has now officially changed hands, the two parties agree that customers won’t see many changes. A lot of that, Willie said, comes down to the idea that both the Krampitzes and the Malachas run a “similar style of business.”
“We run a business for our customers, that’s the driving factor. We get up, and we go to work for our customers, because we care about them, and that’s why we’re successful,” Willie said
He noted that a new customer base is part of what excited the couple so much about this project.
“It’s what keeps me going every day. … It’s what makes me excited to get up is that you’re not doing the same thing every day. I never know what my day is going to bring,” Willie said.
“I was kind of getting tired [of the routine], and I wanted a break from doing the same thing every day,” Ali said. “Now, I’m seeing different people and doing different things.”
Though they’ve transferred ownership, the Krampitzes are not removed completely from the shop. Dave said he works with Willie almost every day, and the two couples agree that it will take some time to transfer ownership completely, as the pairs are still constantly learning from each other.
“I’m taking what I’ve done [in Faribault] and what [Dave’s] done here and am figuring out what’s going to be the best plan for each location.” Ali said. “I’m taking some ideas and processes back to Faribault and vice versa. … I’m just watching how things are being handled and taking bits and pieces and making it work the best we can.”