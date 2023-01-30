...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
On Thursday, Jan. 26, just shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Minnesota State Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Blooming Grove Township.
Sebastian Schumacher, 28, of Waseca was traveling northbound on the highway as Eric Nelson, 35, also of Waseca, was traveling southbound. According to the report, the two vehicles collided, though no mention was made of how or why. The report did note that there was ice and snow on the roads.
The report says that Nelson was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries, while Schumacher was transported to North Memorial Hospital with what the report classified as "life threatening injuries." It was reported that Nelson was wearing his seatbelt, while it is "unknown" if Schumacher was.
The Minnesota State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, Waseca Police Department, Waseca Fire Department, North Memorial EMS and North Memorial Air Care.