At their latest meeting on Tuesday, March 21, the Waseca County Commissioners made a number of slight changes to their operations to bring them forward and to reflect how the county currently operates.
The action agenda portion of the meeting began with a public hearing on the proposed fee changes for the Waseca/Le Sueur County Health Board. These changes were made to better reflect the amount of funding the county could collect for a number of services, and passed unanimously with little controversy.
Following that decision, the commissioners discussed proposed changes to the county’s personnel policy.
“I have four policy changes to bring to you today,” Human Resources Director Melissa Sexton said. “This was done by working with other agencies, and the four of them are mostly revisions, nothing new.”
The first policy change proposed was an addition of Juneteenth to the paid holidays list, following a bill signed by Governor Tim Walz in early February.
“When that was passed, was it meant to go into effect in 2024, or was it for 2023,” Commissioner Brad Krause asked. It was explained by Sexton and County Administrator Michael Johnson that, while the bill made it state law to observe Juneteenth in 2024, it was recommended that the county do it now to begin getting into alignment with the state, as well as to properly reflect the current bargaining agreements in place.
The second change to the policy concerns use of county vehicles, with the third policy change proposed relating to identification and facility access. Both of these updates were simply suggested to bring the written policy up to the current operating practice of the county.
“As I read these over and we’re aligning them to the current practices, am I right in making the assumption that our current practice is the best practice,” Commissioner DeAnne Malterer said. She was assured that it was.
The final policy change came to the use of technological resources. The changes here were made “ to reflect current technology functionality” as well as make sure the policy “meets compliance with insurance regarding cybersecurity and BCA requirements.”
All of the policy changes were then voted on with one motion, proposed by Malterer and seconded by Krause, that passed unanimously.
