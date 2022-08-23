Hotly contested debates and the scheduling of two public meetings were on the agenda at the Waseca City Council’s last regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16.
At the end of the meeting, the council came to an agreement on a number of issues, including a THC moratorium, a public meeting to interview potential City Council members and what to do about the Gaiter Lake development.
THC Moratorium
The longest discussion surrounded a proposed draft of City Ordinance No. 1102, which would install a moratorium on the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of items containing THC in Waseca. This was an expected items on the agenda, as the council had instructed city staff to look into a moratorium at its Aug. 3 meeting.
In effect, the moratorium would indefinitely prohibit any new individual or business from selling edibles and beverages containing THC within the city of Waseca. However, the moratorium would not prohibit those businesses already selling THC from continuing to do so; a point in the moratorium that caused Councilor John Mansfield to get hung up.
“This wouldn’t change anything? They could still sell THC in Waseca with the moratorium,” Mansfield said. “So the moratorium essentially does nothing to keep THC from circulating in Waseca [and] being sold here?”
City Attorney Chris Kennedy, who attended the meeting to give some background and guidance surrounding this issue, explained that the moratorium only affects those businesses that would come into Waseca after its effective day, essentially restricting sales to just those businesses that are already selling the products during the length of the moratorium.
He also mentioned that, should the city look into licensing and zoning regulations, businesses currently selling THC would have to apply for and receive a license, but would be “grandfathered” into the zoning ordinance. Kennedy also mentioned that the city would not be able to take the products from businesses currently selling them without a “takings clause,” which would reimburse the businesses for the products that were taken.
Mansfield suggested at the meeting that the city adopt a $5,000 licensing fee, as the licensing fee for alcohol was “over $2,000.” The amount Mansfield is referencing is for a license to sell “on sale” or “off sale” liquor. For all other types of beer/liquor licenses, the maximum amount is $800, with the majority of licenses falling in between $100 and $300.
The discussion culminated with Kadi Soltani, the owner of the local smoke shop in Waseca, addressing his concerns to the council about them not allowing new THC businesses to come in. The comments escalated to a tense discussion between Soltani and Mansfield, owner and brewmaster of Ward House Brewery in Waseca, regarding the differences between THC and alcoholic beverages.
“They can still go and make [the THC gummies] stronger … you can’t sell them that way, but they can boil them down and do that to them,” Mansfield said, addressing his concerns over how citizens will use the THC gummies. He also added that he believed THC was more dangerous than alcohol, a point in contradiction to Soltani’s, who said, “They’re a psychotropic drug.”
Psychotropic drugs are any substance that affects how the brain works and causes changes in mood or behavior, which include marijuana, TCH, caffeine and alcohol.
In the end, it was decided that the council will hold a public hearing on the moratorium at its next regular meeting on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., with a decision on whether or not to approve the ordinance to follow.
Vacant seat applications
For the last month, the Waseca City Council has been operating with one fewer councilor after a move by then-Councilor Ted Conrath brought him outside of his ward, triggering a resignation. However, the council is looking to soon fill that seat for the remainder of the year with one of three potential candidates.
The three candidates running for the vacant seat are Robert Tackett, Stacey Schroder and John Clemmons; the former two are also running in the special election in November to fill the seat for the remainder of Conrath’s term.
Schroder and Tackett were both at the last council meeting and were given a chance to speak and address the council and the citizens in attendance. After that, it was decided that a special meeting would be held to interview the three candidates, with the date being set for Sept. 7.
The time of the meeting has not yet been announced, but it will be posted on the city of Waseca’s website.
Gaiter Lake development
A spot on the agenda was left open for councilors to give any direction they wanted to city staff following an almost two-hour work session on the Gaiter Lake development plans.
Councilor Mark Christiansen motioned to table the discussion until January 2023, when new councilors and a new mayor will be in office. Councilor Darren Arndt seconded the motion, which was approved unanimously without any discussion.