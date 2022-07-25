A compromise has been reached in the Waseca City Council, with the goal of enticing more interest in elected city positions.
At their last meeting on July 19, the council passed a motion 4-1 to increase the yearly technology reimbursement for each council member from $600 to $1,000. This decision, and the discussion that surrounded it, has been couched in conversations over whether or not city council members should receive a raise for their services. While City Manager Lee Mattson made clear the reimbursement was not compensation, but only a reimbursement for funds already spent on technology that will aide in their job, it appears the increase in technology reimbursement is the only aspect of that discussion that will be changing for the coming year.
Technology reimbursement
“The discussion happened at a work session, so we couldn’t take a formal vote on the matter, but there was a head nod of agreement,” said Councilor Allan Rose. Rose began his career on the council in 1988 and was the sole opposing vote for the increase in the reimbursement fund.
“These discussions began a while back, where we began talking about a salary for the council. There are some members of the council, and I understand why they think this, that think we should be paid more,” Rose said. “For me, it’s never been about the money. And they all say that and I believe that they all mean that. It’s about providing a service to the public.”
Rose said the main reason that he didn’t vote to support the motion to raise the reimbursement amount was due to the work session the council held before their last meeting. At the sessions, according to Rose, the council discussed programs that have funding diminished in order to keep the city’s tax levy “in check.” Rose said with these discussions, he didn’t feel comfortable approving giving council members more money. Councilor Mark Christiansen mentioned in a talk after the meeting that, should the council members not use the technology funds, the city wouldn’t lose any money as it isn’t compensation.
City council salary raise
Christiansen was one of the more vocal members at the July 12 work session, where the discussion of council members receiving a raise, beginning in 2023, came to a conclusion. Christiansen’s support for the raise in compensation for council members comes down to wanting to provide some sort of compensation for the work put in.
“When you begin breaking it down hour by hour it may not look like we’re making that much. And while I don’t look at it this way, it’s not a job, it is time spent away from family,” Christiansen said, adding quickly that he was happy with the compromise the council reached.
Currently, city council members make $580 a month, according to Rose. This number has been stagnant since the last raise the City Council received in 1999.
The entire discussion, both over the technology reimbursement and salary raise for future council members, has been surrounded by concerns that people are becoming disinterested in running for city positions.
“I don’t think anyone does it for the money, but at the same time, I think if we took that money away then we wouldn’t get anyone running,” said Councilor Jeremy Conrath said, echoing Christiansen’s concerns over the time commitment for being a city councilor. “It takes a lot of time away from family … I’m getting the sense [that people don’t want to run] not just on the council but on the school board, county commissioners and our board. A few years ago we had to cut our planning commission down from seven to five because of a lack of interest.”
None of the council members had an idea for how to increase public participation, but Conrath expressed a concern this was an issue the council would have to address soon.
“A lot of people don’t want the headache, and I think a lot of people are just busy now. They are working two or three jobs now, they don’t have the time to step up and do the things that they were doing 20 or 30 years ago,” Conrath said. “We used to be seeing a lot more people on the police reserves or the sheriff’s posse. I’m scared of where we’re going to be in 10 or 20 years.”