Residents of a Waseca neighborhood are still hesitant over a proposed development, even with the City Council going back to square one.
The development out by Gaiter Lake, near the Pondview lots, has been a controversial one since it was introduced, with many residents of the area expressing their desire to see the neighborhood remain undeveloped. Still, after two rounds of requests for proposals, the city entered into an agreement with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership to design the new development last year.
However, the council, now with new members after the 2022 election, has since reverted back to seeking development proposals, expressing uncertainty about the Southwest plan.
Chad Adams, the chief executive officer of Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, said there seems to be “some [residents] who wanted the agricultural field to be there forever” and never be developed.
SWMHP Concerns
“Our first choice would be no development, but if the city needs lots, let’s do it right. Let’s do it orderly. Not in some crazy circles,” Gary Dobberstein, a resident of the area, said in a previous interview with the Waseca County News.
There were multiple concerns expressed across numerous council meetings, from the theoretical to the practical. One of the early concerns was what SWMHP might put into the development.
Deb Dobberstein spoke to the council on behalf of the community back in October, saying that they “don’t want the field developed” and expressing her concerns that Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership would get a plan approved with the city and then, “slip in an apartment building or [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] HUD-type building after the fact, without anybody being able to do anything about it.”
At later meetings, concerns were also raised about the proposed design that SWMHP had presented to the council, including the fact that the layout was crooked and that there was only one point of entry and exit. Southwest, in defense of itself, said that the oddities of the layout were necessary to meet the strict requirements of the area imposed by the Department of Natural Resources.
With all of these concerns mounting, the previous council felt that it was right to hand the decision off to the council who would come in following the November 2022 election, tabling the discussion until January 2023.
At its March 7 meeting, the Waseca City Council decided to send out another round of RFPs, the third round attached to this particular project, to see if another development company would be interested in proposing a design that would be more in line with what the community wanted. The council met again, in its most recent meeting, on Tuesday, March 21, and the Gaiter Lake community once again came out to express its concerns over the development.
Current concerns
The public forum period of the meeting was predominantly focused on residents from the community coming forward and voicing their concerns, and once again asking the city to not develop.
“Our neighbors have spoken up several times about the Gaiter Lake property,” Deb said. “We thought our concerns were being heard, but now it seems like the council is just starting all over again.”
Deb Dobberstein then went on to express her concerns, not only about the development, but about Southwest specifically. Namely, she questioned the validity of the DNR requirements that SWMHP was stating, and expressed her belief that a row of identical townhomes, which is the current plan from Southwest, would discourage people from buying, because “people want personality, not cookie cutter housing.”
“Basically, it’s been brought up several times that we’re losing a business and becoming a bedroom town,” Deb said. “Putting in the infrastructure [for this development] will cost a lot of money. How are you going to pay for that? We’re already taxed plenty.”
Cathy Breitbarth then came and gave an emotional plea for the council to not build out by Gaiter Lake.
“We moved to town in 2017 … one of the reasons we built on Pondview was because of the field. We like to watch the wildlife, just like a lot of our neighbors,” Breitbarth said, fighting tears. “Having that area developed is unfair while we have businesses leaving and shops closing. Why not build what we have.”
Concerns over both the timeline and the total cost of the project were shared by Michelle Oswald, another resident of the area, and Gary Dobberstein. The council made no comment during this portion of the meeting, aside from Mayor Randy Zimmerman expressing his desire to have a meeting with the residents to discuss their concerns further.
Council actions
During the action agenda portion of the meeting, the council discussed whether or not they should send out the new round of RFPs. A big concern throughout the group was what to do in the event that they receive no proposals back, which happened with the first round of RFPs pertaining to this project.
“Once we reach the deadline, if we don’t have any responses, we can reconvene and decide how to move forward,” City Engineer Nate Wiley said. “Although that can also be discussed here and now, if you’d like.”
The council put that thought aside for the moment and decided which timeline it wanted to pursue. Wiley had attached two timelines, one that would see the first homes become available by “early 2026” and one “expedited timeline” that would see the first homes become available in late 2025. Wiley recommended that the council go with the first timeline, giving the developers time to work out a solid plan.
“I’m with Nate and the public,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath said. “I want this to be done right, and if it takes longer to do that, then that’s alright.”
Zimmerman expressed his desire to see the houses come sooner, saying that while he also wanted the development to be done right, he felt like it was possible to do that and have homes available in 2025. Councilor John Mansfield, in agreement with Zimmerman, motioned to send out the RFPs with the faster timeline. However, after pushback from much of the council, he amended the motion to include the 2026 timeline.
“I would like to see it done by 2025, if we can have development out there, but as long as we’re moving forward with this, I’m alright,” Mansfield said.
Councilor Mark Christiansen made a motion to add another amendment to Mansfield’s motion that said, if the council were to get no RFPs back, they’d move forward with Southwest’s plan.
That proposal caught some pushback from the residents in attendance. Christiansen explained the motion by touting the benefits of being a bedroom community and the need to see more housing in Waseca.
“I work out of town; my wife works out of town; I make more money working out of town. Then, I bring that money back to the community. We pay taxes, and we do most of our shopping in town,” Christiansen said. “We only have eight houses left [in town]. Eight. If we do these houses, other people will probably sell their houses, and then those houses will become available to other people who might want to look at Waseca.”
Christiansen then expressed his fear that Waseca was getting in its own way, and that development can only help the city.
“We have a great school system. When we talk about Waseca, Waseca is really its own worst enemy. I’ve been here 51 years. My parents love Waseca. A lot of people love Waseca,” Christiansen said. “Yes, we have no grocery store. Yes, there are things we don’t have. But if we have expansion, we’ll move forward in those things.”
Zimmerman and Mansfield spoke up to agree with Mansfield that development will help bring more business interest to town, with Zimmerman saying that Christiansen was “preaching to the choir” and Mansfield saying Christiansen “makes a lot of good points.”
Ultimately, the council decided to reject Christiansen’s proposal, with councilors opting to handle the question of what happens if the city doesn’t get any responses, if and when that happens. The motion to move forward with sending out the RFPs with the 2026 timeline passed unanimously. RFPs were sent out on Friday, March 24, with the call to developers expected to be out for about five weeks.