At its latest meeting, the Waseca City Council entered into a couple of agreements to improve the city’s public safety services and to move forward with the reconstruction of Eighth Avenue NE.
The first item on the action agenda for the council was the purchase of new Axon body cameras for the Police Department, as well as a new in-car camera system. Police Chief Penny Vought explained the early purchase process to the council.
“We started looking at body cameras in about 2021 or 2022 when we were looking at replacing our Axon tasers. Fast forward to January, and we formed a committee … we looked at three systems and found that Axon was the best, the one that fits our needs the most,” Vought said.
Vought also explained that the department has made various “field trips” to nearby agencies that used both the Axon cameras and cameras from the other systems, and those trips seemed to reassure staff that Axon was the way to go. Vought explained that the total cost for the body cameras would be a little over $35,000 a year, with the new fleet cameras they were purchasing costing about $76,000 a year. Currently, the agreement the department has received from Axon is for five years, and after that point, the city would need to go through this process again.
Aligned with purchasing the cameras, there are a number of steps the Police Department needs to take, according to Minnesota State statutes.
“We do have to do some public events, to get public comment [on the use of the cameras]. One of which will be held here at council chambers with the other two likely being held at our public safety center,” Vought said.
Following those public comment periods, the Police Department would also have to formulate a policy on the use of these cameras, but Vought said it was important to start that process by getting the cameras purchased.
The city council voted unanimously to purchase the cameras, with the money already being budgeted into the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. Vought said the fleet cameras will take about 10-12 months to arrive, with the body cameras taking four-to-six months.
Eighth Avenue
Following that discussion, the council moved on to items surrounding the planned reconstruction of Eighth Avenue NE, which has been talked about since late 2022. City Engineer Nate Wiley came forward to present the cooperative construction agreement that the Waseca County Board of Commissioners had approved at its meeting earlier that morning.
“In previous meetings, we’ve talked about the joint agreement with the county … and I’ve listed the significant terms here and will just go through them quick,” Wiley said.
Wiley then went on to give the cost split that the county had proposed to the city. In the agreement, the city will be 100% responsible for all water and sewer utilities work, as well as all of the costs associated with updating the trails and sidewalks. The county has agreed to reimburse the city for 75% of the roadway construction costs, as well as 75% of costs associated with the engineering of the roadway and storm sewer system. They will also reimburse the city for 45% of the costs associated with the design of this project.
There were two major conditions that were attached to this agreement, and both of them related to special assessments that will be levied to help pay for a portion of this project. The first one was that the city will waive all assessments toward the county fairground, which runs along the first half of the project. Wiley explained that this is being asked of the city, as the county is absorbing that cost into the roadway construction share, raising the county’s share from 70% to 75%.
The other condition was that the city calculate the levies against all other resident properties as they normally would, but then reduce those assessments by 30%. This reduction comes from the decision that the county commissioners made a few months back to use concrete instead of asphalt for the construction of the road, which will raise the cost of the project.
After Wiley gave his presentation, Councilor John Mansfield inquired on whether or not Wiley could provide an estimated cost per foot for the assessments, so that residents would know in advance how much the city is looking at.
“The total cost of assessments for this project is $245,000, and that’s spread over 60 properties, I think,” Wiley said.
However, Wiley said that he didn’t have the cost per foot on hand, and didn’t want to provide an estimate until the design work had been completed, which would give the residents a more accurate estimate for the assessments. Following this discussion, the council voted unanimously to enter into the cooperative construction agreement with the county.