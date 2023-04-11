At its latest meeting, the Waseca City Council entered into a couple of agreements to improve the city’s public safety services and to move forward with the reconstruction of Eighth Avenue NE.

Axon Body Cameras.jpg

Axon provides body cameras for police officers.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments