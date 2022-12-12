...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Connor's Plumbing and Heating were recognized at the latest Chamber Awards with the Legacy Award, honoring their years of service to Waseca. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Winning the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce's Legacy Award this year was Connor’s Plumbing and Heating, which is owned by Peggy Hildebrant, whose father began the business in 1949.
“We actually didn’t know we were going to win, so that was a nice little surprise,” Hildebrant said. “[Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director] Ann [Fitch] had reached out to my husband, so he knew, but I didn’t know that we would win until the award was announced.”
The award isn’t the first for Connors, who, along with being a certified Lenex dealer since 1950, has also won the Business of the Year award in 2009 and the Roots award, given to businesses who have been around for over 50 years, in 2008.
“It’s always nice to be recognized by your community. We have a great group of people who work hard to do a good job,” Hildebrant said. “It’s funny, we actually had a company meeting the next day [after the Chamber awards], so we were able to announce that we’d won there. It’s humbling to share with employees that their hard work is being recognized.”
Connor’s while having been based in Waseca since its 1949 opening, serves residents in a 30 mile radius, stretching from Owatonna to Mankato and from New Richland the Albert Lea. That service, as well as the advancements Hildebrant has made since purchasing the business, are just part of what won Connor’s Plumbing and Heating the award.
“Connors Plumbing and Heating has been serving the Waseca area since 1949. Peggy Hildebrandt bought the business from her father and has taken it to another level through the use of technology, excellent customer service, reliability, and high technical standards,” Fitch said, in explaining why the decision was made.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.