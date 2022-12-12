Connor's

Connor's Plumbing and Heating were recognized at the latest Chamber Awards with the Legacy Award, honoring their years of service to Waseca. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Winning the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce's Legacy Award this year was Connor’s Plumbing and Heating, which is owned by Peggy Hildebrant, whose father began the business in 1949.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments