The ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Conagra Foods plant. From left to right: Plant Manager Jeff Kraimer, Supply Chain Officer Ale Eboli, Conagra CEO Sean Connolly, State Sen. John Jasinski, Waseca Mayor Roy Srp, Rep. John Petersburg and MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The newest addition to Waseca’s growing agriculture sector has just opened. On Wednesday, Conagra opened their new Birds Eye factory just outside of Waseca, off of Old Highway 14 West.
The factory has been under construction since September 2020, and at the time of its ribbon cutting on June 29, was in its third week of production.
“Countless people who are sitting in this audience right now have spent time away from their families, and spent it up here in Waseca to help us get set up,” said plant manager Jeff Kraimer said. Kraimer was the first speaker at the ribbon cutting, where he mentioned that he was grateful for all the help they’ve received, both from their employees and state and city officials, in getting the plant set up.
“We are thrilled that Waseca is our home, has been our home for 80 years, and will continue to be our home into the future,” Kraimer said.
The second speaker for the ribbon cutting was Conagra CEO Sean Connolly, who spoke of the importance of the Waseca community to Conagra Foods.
“We are proud to be a part of this community, and do that not only through making great food, but also by supporting the community,” Connolly said.
According to Patrice Bailey, one of the speakers at the event and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s assistant commissioner, Minnesota is fifth in the country in agricultural production, producing over $7 billion a year as well as providing 431,000 jobs.
Following Connolly, Conagra Chief Supply Chain Officer Ale Eboli addressed the crowd on the operations side of the plant and what kind of work they were looking forward to doing.
After Eboli was Bailey, who was followed by Minnesota Senator John Jasinski (R-Faribault). Waseca Mayor Roy Srp and State Representative John Petersburg (R-Waseca) would round out the guest speakers, all of whom addressed what the Conagra plant meant to Minnesota and the Waseca community.
Following the speeches was the ribbon cutting ceremony, where Kraimer, Connolly, Eboli, Jasinski, Srp, Petersburg and Bailey all took part in cutting the ceremonial ribbon, officially opening the plant. Attendees of the event were then invited to take part in a tour of the facility.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
