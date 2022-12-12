Most Waseca property owners can still expect a tax increase in 2023, but that number may be dampened, thanks to some budget adjustments and a significant business expansion in 2022.
The Waseca City Council is preparing to finalize its 2023 general fund budget and tax levy, and it recently completed a major step — the annual Truth in Taxation meeting, required to be held by state law.
“The purpose of this meeting is to have an overview of the 2023 budget,” City Finance Officer Alicia Fischer said. Fischer mentioned that some of the goals of were to promote “good governance, in accordance with Vision 2030” and to help balance the general fund budget.
Previous work
After going through the timeline of how a budget is typically put together, Fischer explained what work had been done in between the submitting of the preliminary budget, which happened in September, and the drafting of the current budget.
At the end of September, the city presented a levy increase of around 11%. However, with the new Conagra construction, the effective tax rate for Waseca residents would be around a 4.5% increase.
For many on the council in September, that number still didn’t sit right. Councilor John Mansfield and Councilor John Clemmons both voted against the preliminary budget at the time, citing that the levy was too high. However, with the rest of the council voting in favor of the increase, discussions moved on.
Current budget
After the introduction at the truth in taxation meeting, Fischer showed the proposed final levy and effective tax rate for 2023, which were set at a 7.6% increase and a 10% decrease respectively — both lower than the preliminary estimates three months ago. The levy is the total amount the city taxes the community. The tax rate, meanwhile, factors in the tax capacity — the total amount of property value citywide. A higher tax capacity means the tax levy burden can be shared across a wider net.
After showing what the tax rate would be, Fischer presented a graph with tax rate increase numbers from 2016-2023. There was a significant jump from 2017 to 2019, as the city raised taxes after years of not doing so. Since then, there has been a steady decline in the tax rate, with a significant decline proposed for 2023.
“You can see we have large increases,” Fischer said, referring to a previous jump from 81.96% to 92.6% in just two years, “These increases were due to keeping the levy (increase) flat at 0% and finally … we had to make adjustments in infrastructure, we had to make adjustments elsewhere in the city, and we could no longer maintain a 0% levy (increase).”
Since the peak in 2019, the effective tax rate has been falling in the city, with the current proposed tax rate of just over 78% being the lowest since 2016.
“The majority of this is due to the industrial growth that you saw and additional new taxes from Conagra,” Fischer said.
Mansfield pointed out that, along with the Conagra development, there were two positions, both of which earned over $100,000 in salary, that the city cut and made into one position. The councilor argued that this move had an impact on the budget as well.
“I don’t believe that [the reduction in the tax rate] is entirely due to Conagra. This is because we didn’t replace two $100,000-plus salary positions for a year, and this was not reflected in the budget when we talked about it,” Mansfield said.
Mansfield added that he talked to Lee Mattson, the former city manager who left at the end of November. He prepared much of the proposed budget, and Mansfiled asked him why this wasn’t reflected.
“He said that it was $20,000 savings we got out of all that. That’s not possible,” Mansfield said.
Fischer said that, while she couldn’t give him an exact explanation without more investigation, the city does have to do some compensation and payout to employees if they leave. She also said that she never claimed 100% of the tax rate reduction was due to Conagra, but mentioned that the $300,000 the city is receiving in new property taxes is a “huge, huge impact to the city of Waseca residents.”
While Mansfield argued the benefit was small, due to the millions in infrastructure the city paid to put Conagra where it is, Fischer explained that that cost was actually included in Conagra’s tax abatement agreement, so they’re refunding the city for the cost.
Fischer continued with her presentation and explained what the tax rate decrease would mean for residents. She said that, hypothetically, on a median-value property of $130,000, if there was no change in the value of the property, then that owner’s city taxes would actually drop significantly. However, in actuality, Fischer mentioned that the averaged property was assessed at an increased value of around 15.2% for 2023, which would mean an increase on the property owner’s taxes.
In order to continue lowering the budget further than it already is, Fischer presented three potential courses of action. The first would be to defer some capital spending, but she noted that would mean a decline in infrastructure. The city could also shrink the amount of staff they have, but Fischer noted that came at a cost of service delivery. The third option was to reduce the number of independent contractors the city works with; however, she noted that the city would then have to hire more staff to fill the void left by the contractors, and that this route would also result in lowered service delivery.
In summing up the work put in to help lower the tax rate, including the discussion of cuts, Mayor Roy Srp mentioned that he simply hoped the residents understood how hard everyone works to get the budget right.
“I think, through this last year, we’ve talked often about cuts and what we’re doing to make the levy what it wound up being. Sometimes, I think we don’t talk enough about it, or the people don’t grasp what is really happening when it comes to positions and when it comes to how we’re trying to keep the levy down, keep taxes down,” Srp said. “I think that’s probably what’s happening. We don’t tout it enough, and they don’t catch it enough to really realize where we are and what we’re doing and where we’re heading.”
The city is just one of three primary taxing authorities for property owners, along with the school district and county.