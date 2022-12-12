Roy Srp

Waseca Mayor Roy Srp was one of the guest speakers at the Conagra plant opening on Wednesday, June 29. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Most Waseca property owners can still expect a tax increase in 2023, but that number may be dampened, thanks to some budget adjustments and a significant business expansion in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments