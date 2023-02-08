A local man is hoping to bring a unique sporting option to the Waseca community. Alex Clark, a resident of Waseca, saw a video of professional arm wrestling a few years ago on YouTube. From then, he said he’s been hooked.
“On YouTube one day, I just happened to come across a video of two professional arm wrestlers, and I thought it was really cool. I was watching it for a few years before I started actually doing it,” Clark said.
Clark said he jumped into the world of professional arm wrestling about eight or nine months ago, after joining an app called Armbet.
“It’s sort of like social media for arm wrestling,” Clark said. “I joined and signed up, and I noticed that there were a few people in the Faribault area. They were practicing, and I went over one day and I just went from there.”
Since that point, Clark’s enthusiasm for the sport only grew. He bought a true arm wrestling table, started helping out by hosting practices at his home, and eventually began competing in competitions.
“[Competitions] are usually held in places like bars of VFWs, and they almost all start with getting sponsors for the event,” Clark said, adding that tournament organizers often operate without profit, putting all the money they make at a tournament toward the next event. “The hosts and the people putting it together don’t make money. There are medals and cash for some of the top competitors, though.”
Recently, Clark has begun thinking about beginning his own club in Waseca to help people in the area get into the sport, and so far, he’s gotten a decent response.
“I work out at Snap Fitness, and I asked to put up a poster there advertising that I wanted to start a club,” Clark said. “I got permission, and already I’ve gotten a few phone calls from interested people. One guy came out to our last practice and had so much fun that he said he’d be back.”
Arm wrestling may have been causally practiced for a long time, but it was discovered as a sport in the 1950s, as opposed to sports like basketball and football, which can trace their origins back to the 1800s. And as with any sports in its infancy, the current landscape is small. However, Clark hopes that it will continue to grow.
“Arm wrestling is still really small, compared to stuff like the NBA or NFL, but it’s growing, and I wanted to get even more people on board before it really takes off,” Clark said. “I think in a few years, it could really go somewhere.”
While local competitions and tournaments could certainly be on the horizon for Clark, that isn’t the reason he’s starting this. Clark said that, with this new club, he’s hoping that he’s able to bring people together with a fun new activity where they can feel accepted.
“The relationships I’ve made have been great, because the community is so small. It really feels like a family atmosphere at the practices,” Clark said. “There’s no ego. Nobody saying ‘I’m better than you’. … You’re all just so close.”
He noted that atmosphere has been what’s kept him coming back, and hopefully it’ll be something he can cultivate in Waseca.
“I want to establish a place where people know they can be themselves. They can ask questions, and they don’t need to feel pressured or obligated,” Clark said. “Ultimately, I just want to bring people together and create a really nice atmosphere.”