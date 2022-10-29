With just under a week left before election night, Waseca High School held its final Coffee Break Debate of the 2022 election season — this time focusing on the Waseca County attorney race.
Rachel Cornelius, the incumbent county attorney and lawyer who’s been practicing the law for 20 years, and Brenda Miller, a Waseca graduate and the county attorney who preceded Cornelius, took to the stage in the high school’s PAC to discuss issues surrounding the role of a county attorney and criminal activity in Waseca County.
One of the questions the candidates were asked was, aside from the prosecuting of crimes, what were other roles or duties a good county attorney needed to take on. Miller began and pointed to attention to detail being a key part of the job.
“There are lots of civil issues that a county attorney handles. We OK ballots and review bonds that the waste management people submit,” Miller said, adding that this is the area where attention to detail was key. “I don’t think anything nefarious was happening, but I’ve had companies attach the wrong bond to their application.”
Miller also mentioned that having a thick skin is important, especially when it comes to issues in planning and zoning. She said that, as the law currently stands, Waseca may be forced to allow someone to have things in their yard or on their house that the neighbors object to.
“It’s important in that case to let the parties know what you are required to do by law, and to be able to take it on the chin if they don’t like it,” Miller said.
Cornelius agreed with Miller, and added that time management skills were another essential aspect to the job.
“You also have to be timely and efficient. I’ve had many a department heads tell me how much they appreciate my quick response and attention because they weren’t getting that before,” Cornelius said.
Candidates were also asked about the most significant criminal activity they'd expect to face in the coming years, with both of them agreeing that chemical dependencies and mental health issues were two problems that would require a lot of attention.
“I’ve worked with law enforcement and the drug task force to see what we can do in the county [about drug problems]. … I’ve received training on drugs and have trained at drug enforcement training for lawyers and cops,” Cornelius said. “You learn a lot. You learn how to look at drugs differently and the different ways we can approach those cases.”
Miller, while agreeing with Cornelius, also mentioned that rural burglaries were an issue that many residents had approached her about.
“[There’s concern] that [burglaries] are still ongoing and that when law enforcement catches them they go to court, but then they’re out back committing more burglaries,” Miller said. “Those are concerns that need to be addressed. I believe the county has already started on different avenues to help address these issues.”
The final question the candidates were asked was, if there was a law in Minnesota that they would look to change and why, with special focus on how a county attorney might go about getting a law changed.
Cornelius, going first, said that she couldn’t think of a current law that she would change but opted to talk about a law that she had already helped change.
“In 2020, Officer Arik Mattson was shot, and then the two other officers who were there were shot at. At the time, the law didn’t allow me the ability to give the shooter the consequences that I wanted to,” Cornelius said, explaining that the law provided the same punishment for shooting at a cop as it did for shooting a cop, even though the injuries could be vastly different.
“There had to be some type of change that needed to happen. … It took over a year of Zoom calls, phone calls and in-person testifying to legislators … but I’m proud of getting it done,” Cornelius said.
Miller talked about another big case in Waseca history that she dealt with — that of John LaDue. LaDue planned on igniting bombs and killing his classmates in 2014, and Miller said that, while prosecuting the case, she found out that Minnesota’s attempt statutes did not allow for her to charge LaDue with attempted murder.
She said that, if she could change any law, it’d be that one.
“Right now, our statute requires a higher burden of proof than the federal standard,” Miller said. She added that LaDue had been igniting bombs and buying materials to build bombs, but that the court said it didn’t pass the bar for a “substantial action that is more than mere preparation and planning.”
The debate closed with each candidate’s closing remarks. Miller thanked those who came to the debate that afternoon and hoped that others would watch the debate online, and talked about her qualifications.
“If you want somebody who is ethical, who’s had experience, who’s knowledgeable then you should vote for me on Nov. 8,” Miller said.
Cornelius also thanked the high school and those who worked to put on the debate.
“In 2018, I ran for county attorney, because I needed to regain the trust that people had in our office and had to rebuild the fractured relationships with our office,” Cornelius said. “What I want people to know is that I love this job so much that I moved here for this job, and that I will continue to do this job ethically, honorably and justly.”