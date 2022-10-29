With just under a week left before election night, Waseca High School held its final Coffee Break Debate of the 2022 election season — this time focusing on the Waseca County attorney race.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments