For many doctors and nurses, the work they do can often be a thankless job. However, one Waseca resident is making sure that everyone at the Mayo Clinic-Waseca campus feels appreciated after their help through a scary period.
Thomas’ medical history
Sue Thomas suffered a silent heart attack, a cardiac event which shows little to no symptoms, back in February of 2019. What followed from that event was a year and a half’s worth of medical troubles.
“So it started with my silent heart attack back in February — I went up to Rochester and I had a stint put in, and when you do that you have to go on blood thinners. Well, I didn’t know it at the time, but the blood thinners caused some internal bleeding,” Thomas said. “In March my hemoglobin levels started to drop, so they airlifted me to Rochester where they had some blood on hand. They put some blood in me, watched me for a week, and sent me home. We didn’t do any tests at that time.”
According to Thomas, her hemoglobin level first dropped to around 5.4 grams per deciliter, not even half of the normal level for women of around 12.3 grams per deciliter. A low hemoglobin level can be indicative of a more serious disease.
Unfortunately, Thomas’ condition continued to worsen.
“I started to feel sick again, and I went back to the ER in April. I was rushed to Rochester, where they found out that my hemoglobin level was now at 2.7 which is what was causing heart damage,” Thomas said. “There must have been about five or six doctors and nurses on either side of my bed, and more outside the room watching the monitor. I had an IV put in each arm and they started pumping blood. I got about seven units all together.”
Following her latest experience, Thomas said her doctor came in and explained that her hemoglobin level was what caused her heart damage. For the next month and a half, Thomas would travel to Mankato every week and wait for six to eight hours for a blood draw and monitoring to be done. In October 2019, Thomas underwent a triple bypass surgery.
“I underwent the surgery, and it was a success. Unfortunately some time later the incision broke open and got infected," she explained. "I would go in and have the wound specialist at Mayo Clinic clean it three times a week, but it wasn’t getting any better so I eventually went up to Rochester and a surgeon cleaned it, but it still wasn’t getting any better. I ended up staying in Rochester for the month of September 2020."
The doctors in Rochester took care of Thomas, and eventually she was able to return back to her normal life.
“I feel good now," she said. "Waseca really stepped up. I go in and talk with my doctor every six months, and I see a cardiologist once a year.”
Throughout all of this, Thomas said that the one thing she was appreciative of was how caring and responsive the doctors were.
“It’s like they were there with me every step of the way, every day. I never felt alone,” Thomas said.
In an effort to thank the men and women who worked so hard to take care of her, Thomas undertook a big project: writing a thank you card for every employee at the clinic.
The card project
“I had done a few thank yous to my caregiver and her assistant, different people I had met and worked with before, but I didn’t do it for the labs. One day I was getting a blood draw and they were teasing me about not getting one. Well, I had a bone density test I had to go back for so I made one up and gave it to them then,” Thomas said. “As I was coming back someone stopped me by the elevator and mentioned how nice it was that I gave the lab a thank you, and that nobody really gets them here. A light bulb just kind of went off then.”
The person who stopped Thomas by the elevator was Karen Carlson, operations manager at the Mayo Clinic-Waseca campus.
“I stopped Sue and thanked her for making a thank you, not thinking anything of it. The next day, she reached out to me and said that it takes a community to make the hospital run, and she wanted to thank everyone for their work,” Carlson said. “It’s just really heartwarming. It’s nice to see the employees get the validation they deserve, because I really see their compassion and hard work. How dedicated they are to taking care of their patients, it’s incredible.”
All-in-all, Thomas wrote 127 thank you cards. Some — like the ones to Abby Bartz, her primary care specialist — were personalized, others were just a general thank you, but no two were alike. Thomas took the time and dedication to make sure that each card was different and individualized, even going so far as to give each card a different stamp.
“It’s really humbling and nice to know that we have an impact on our community. It’s especially nice when it comes from a patient that you’ve gotten to know so well,” said Abby Dettmer, a wound care doctor at Mayo who worked closely with Thomas.
After Thomas’ visit, the cards were distributed throughout the campus, with each team member from inpatient care, outpatient care, lab, radiology, front desk and more receiving a card from Thomas.
“For us here, it’s really appreciated," Bartz said. "We go into healthcare to take care of people, and it’s just really nice to feel the appreciation for what we do.”