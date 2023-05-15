The city of New Richland is currently dealing with widespread flooding issues after a start to spring that included heavy rains and a large snow melt.
Starting on Wednesday, May 10, the city posted a warning to Facebook, advising residents that the city was “experiencing an issue” with an excessive amount of stormwater coming through their system.
“Water is from the stormwater system, which is close to/over max capacity both in town and to the west of town. City/county staff are working to mitigate the issue as quickly as we can,” the post read.
While city staff worked to mitigate the effects of this excessive stormwater, rain continued to fall in New Richland, leading Mayor Chad Neitzel on Thursday, May 11 at 1:57 p.m. to declare a State of Emergency “regarding the significant water the city of New Richland has received.”
“[Thursday] morning, city staff were alerted to the increasing impact on our stormwater system that was caused by the overnight extended rain event that coupled with the rapid snow melt from the last few weeks,” the press release said. “Since that time, they have been working non-stop with our county, emergency management and other partners to ease the impact on our system.”
As rains continued over the weekend, stormwater began to flood the city, causing standing water in certain areas of New Richland, including their baseball fields and surrounding the bowling alley.
Excessive stormwater has also led to housing damages for residents, with many posting on Facebook that their basement’s were flooding or that their roofs were leaking. In response to these home issues, the Salvation Army supplied the city of New Richland with about 100 flood cleanup kits, which city staff spent all day Friday and Saturday morning passing out.
Over the weekend, residents took to the streets and other areas of the city to begin laying sandbags down along the creek, and trying to mitigate or repair the damages caused by the flooding. Specifically, Neighbor’s Meats in New Richland saw a large number of people come out to help sandbag the creek that runs behind their store.
“We are incredibly humbled by our community for helping us today. Thank you all for showing up. We appreciate you so much,” Neighbor’s Meats said in a Facebook post.
Concerns realized
The flooding comes about two months after concerns that the city was vulnerable to a new flood were raised at a council meeting. Dan and Amber Lewer, owners of Neighbor’s Meats, attended a council meeting on March 13, and asked why the city hasn’t done anything to help reduce the risk of another flood.
“It’s been a little under 13 years [since the first flood]. Why has nothing been done? It cost the city $500,000 after the first flood, but nothing was done. We just cleaned up and went on,” Dan Lewer said, referencing the first of the last two major floods the city dealt with, happening in 2010 and 2016.
At the time, City Administrator Tony Martens assured them that the city was “working on” a solution, but needed to find a way to come up with money for a hydrologic study. He also mentioned how the cost of that first flood was reimbursed to them by FEMA.
In an interview with the Waseca County News, Martens talked about the issue.
“You know, with something like this, we may never see this flooding again, or we might get it tomorrow,” Martens said.
At that time, Martens mentioned that none of the fixes the city could come up with would be cheap, and a small town like New Richland has a small budget for capital projects.
“Until that water crests over Highway 13, the system does a good job of pushing everything through. It’s when that water starts to crest over that the levels can increase,” Martens said. “I’ve talked with engineers about making larger culverts, or changing culverts to bridges … but none of the projects are cheap. … The ability for New Richland to do them without federal or state assistance is almost impossible.”
Still, even at the time, the Lewers were concerned about another flood being imminent. Back in March, Dan Lewer was looking ahead to what could come.
“The creek was already half-full today, and it’s supposed to be 40 or 50 [degrees] today. If we get 5 inches of rain, it’d melt the rest of that snow, and we’re in the same boat we were in before,” Dan Lewer said at the time.
Two months late, and New Richland got that 5 inches of rain it needed for the water to crest.