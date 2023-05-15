The city of New Richland is currently dealing with widespread flooding issues after a start to spring that included heavy rains and a large snow melt.

New Richland Flooding

The city of New Richland has been dealing with excessive stormwater flooding all weekend, after heavy rains and a rapid snow melt overloaded their system. (Photo courtesy of Neighbor's Meats)
New Richland Creek

The creek that runs by Neighbor's Meats and through the lower half of New Richland reached its peak over the weekend and began flooding. (Photo courtesy of Neighbor's Meats)
Baseball field

Standing water can be found all across New Richland, including on the NRHEG Panthers baseball field at the edge of town. (Photo courtesy of Bruce Nielsen)
Flood help

A group of workers gathered by NRHEG high school over the weekend to help lay sandbags in order to mitigate the damage caused by flooding. (Photo courtesy of Neighbor's Meats)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

