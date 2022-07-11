The city of Janesville is dealing with an overburdened power system, according to city staff. On Monday, July 11, the city of Janesville made the following announcement:
"Yesterday, we reached a maximum load that we currently have available for generation.
"The current reality is staff is exhausted and continuing to push forward with generation. We currently have Engineers looking into the current Generator that is not available to try and get it back in the Generation mix. This unit has the 2nd largest name plate in our fleet. This is why it is imperative that you please avoid using air conditioning. If we reach our maximum capacity for the generators we have available we will be forced to make the difficult decision of shutting down portions of the town without critical infrastructure (lift stations, well pumps, and senior living). This is the last decision that we want to make, but it very well could come to that. Substantial outages are a very real possibility.
"Substation update - we are currently waiting on more extensive test results to determine what path we will have to take to correct the newly found deficiencies. Generation may need to be stretched out for an extended period of time depending on results.
"Please know we appreciate the support in these less then ideal times. Also know we are trying to leverage every available resource in an attempt to get your lives back to normal.
"Please talk to your friends and neighbors as we need all the help we can get from you."
Look out for an updated story on this situation at wasecacountynews.com and in the next print edition of the County News.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.