...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND STRONG, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS
EXPECTED ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR TODAY...
Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph today. In addition,
afternoon relative humidity values between 30 and 40 percent will
result in elevated fire weather conditions. Any fires that start
will have the potential to spread quickly and may be difficult to
control.
A surprising announcement was laid on the Waseca City Council at its latest meeting, as City Manager Lee Mattson informed the council that earlier that evening he had submitted his resignation to Mayor Roy Srp.
In his letter of resignation, as well as the discussion that followed, Mattson highlighted the amazing city staff that he’s had the chance to work with.
“It has been a great source of joy to work closely with the city staff, all of whom work tirelessly to provide services to this city,” Srp said, reading from the letter that was submitted to him. Following the entering of the letter into the record, Srp began the discussion by thanking Mattson for his hard work and dedication.
“This is a difficult one,” Srp said, referring to the resignation. “I will highlight what you said about city staff. You have cared for them as if they were your family, and I know they look at you the same way.”
Per his contract, Mattson must give 30 days notice to the city before resigning, meaning his last day will be Nov. 30.
While it’s yet unconfirmed by the city administrator, Mattson has reportedly accepted a city administrator position in Dodge Center, which was where he and his family originally came to Waseca from.
Replacement
The surprising resignation of Mattson prompted the council to begin the preliminary discussion of how to replace him, with councilors all agreeing that the best route was to implement an interim city manager until the next council, set to take over on Jan. 1 after the November election, can hire a replacement.
This was the route that Mattson suggested in his letter.
“I’m sitting here, and I think the answer is right in front of us, and I would move to have (Waseca Utilities and Public Works Director) Carl Sonnenberg be the interim city manager until a new one is hired,” Councilor John Clemmons said.
Mattson interjected that Sonnenberg would be his suggestion for the interim city manager as well.
Sonnenberg, who attended the meeting and was sitting next to Mattson, said that he would be interested in taking the position, assuming that he had the confidence of the council, but that he’d want to have a discussion with the council before formally agreeing to the position. That discussion is scheduled for sometime next week.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.