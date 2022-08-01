Waseca residents have long been concerned about what the future of the city will look like, and recently, the City Council took the initial steps to reexamine that long-term goal, not only for the city, but what the county will become.

One of the main features of Waseca's Vision 2030 program is revyving historic downtown to make it the "heart of the community". (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca City Council has agreed to pay half of the cost of a project to reevaluate Waseca's Vision 2030 program. They are hoping that the County Commissioners will agree to pay the other half. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

