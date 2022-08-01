Waseca residents have long been concerned about what the future of the city will look like, and recently, the City Council took the initial steps to reexamine that long-term goal, not only for the city, but what the county will become.
Waseca Vision 2030 is a program that began about four years ago, according to City Manager Lee Mattson, and it's focused on making sure that Waseca meets the change that society is bound to bring.
“There were public meetings and a large survey done for the first time. The goal was to figure out what the vision for the community was. Through that work, they came up with four strategic visions and plans that someone could work on,” Mattson said.
Vision 2030
Following a survey done by Future iQ to determine what the residents were interested in, and what they wanted Waseca to become, a plan was developed in February 2018 called Waseca 2030. The goal was to move Waseca into that vision of change that Mattson mentioned, and create programs to begin to implement those changes, with the hope that everything would be complete by 2030.
The program aimed at combining the work of community partners, including BEST of Waseca, the City of Waseca, Waseca Public Schools and Waseca County.
According to the Waseca Vision 2030 booklet, which can be found at wasecavision2030.com, there are four main pillars to Vision 2030. The first is creating high quality community assets.
“Assets can be any number of things. Our roads are an asset; downtown businesses are an asset; even something like our trails are an asset. Little things can be assets; big things can be assets,” Mattson said.
The booklet identifies four main pillars to achieving this first goal: launching housing programs designed to retain “youth and young professionals”, transforming the education system into lifelong learning, anchoring downtown as the “heart of the community”, and updating aesthetics and infrastructure.
After creating high quality assets, the next pillar of Vision 2030 is to expand and leverage development initiatives, focused on cementing Waseca as an important hub, due to its agricultural sector.
The final two pillars are about strengthening regional connectivity — which program leaders hope to do through collaboration with regional entities and expanding higher education connections — and creating a vibrant community dynamic, which ties back to the first pillar and the goal of asserting the downtown as the heart of the community.
BEST of Waseca is one of the partners that worked to develop the original Vision 2030 plan, and staff there has since been doing work toward furthering and achieving those pillars.
“Vision 2030 is a statement of our preferred future, and we’ve identified that through four outcomes or pillars that define that future,” Jim Boerboom said. Boerboom is the former chair for BEST of Waseca. “It’s important that we work together as a community to solve critical issues and address new challenges. I’m happy to say that all the community partners have made contributions to do more to tell the story of Waseca.”
Vision 2030 reevaluation
While it seems Vision 2030 is progressing well on its path toward the goals for Waseca’s future, as Boerboom says he’s “quite pleased” with the work the partners have been doing and is happy with the progress being made, the city thinks it’s important to get a view of the program's progress.
That is why, at its July 21 meeting, the Waseca City Council approved funding for approximately half of the cost of bringing Future iQ back in to do another survey, and to determine whether or not the pillars need to be changed or any goals altered.
“We’re hoping to have the city and county partner to bring back the original firm that did the surveying to do a review and do more survey work. We just want to see if the consensus is still the same: Have things changed? What’s going well and what isn’t?,” Mattson said, adding that the results of the survey would be put together and presented at a future public meeting.
The base cost of bringing back Future iQ, according to Mattson, is $18,000. With the council agreeing to pay approximately half of that, the hope is that the Waseca County Board of Commissioners will approve funding for the other half of the cost at an upcoming meeting.
Mattson has said, in his talks with County Administrator Michael Johnson, the program seems to be in line with the goals the commissioners have for the county. With the goal of Vision 2030 always being to make sure Waseca can meet important changes head on, Mattson says this reevaluation will help steer the program in the right direction.
“How do we make Waseca into what we want it to become? Because everything changes, there’s nothing purely static in the world, and so either change can happen to us, or we can try to change into what we want it,” Mattson said.
Mattson said that, should the county commissioners decide they don’t want to fund the program, the motion will return to the council to decide if it wants to drop the reevaluation, fund the whole thing themselves or work together with a different partner to fund the rest.