With elections just under a month away, Waseca High School has kicked off an annual tradition that’s been running for over 20 years. The Coffee Break Debates welcome candidates running for local office to come in and talk about issues important to the community.
On Friday, Oct. 7, the first debate was held between the candidates running for Waseca City Council. The debate was moderated by Charlie Harguth, a senior at Waseca High School.
Jeremy Conrath, who’s running unopposed for Ward 1, and James Ebertowski, who’s running unopposed for Ward 2, were both in attendance, along with Stacey Schroder and Robert Tackett, the two candidates running in the special Ward 1 election to fill a vacancy. Darren Arndt and Chad Schlueter, the two Ward 3 candidates, did not attend.
Conrath works as a correctional officer for the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and was the only sitting council member at the event, with only him and Arndt having running for reelection.
Ebertowski, the youngest candidate, at 26 years old, worked as an EMT and paramedic for a time, and now works as an electrician. He has no local government experience, but said he was “willing and ready to learn.”
Schroder, a self-employed hair stylist, said that she had dreams of being in government in some form when she was a student at Waseca High School.
Tackett, who described himself as “a family man, a businessman and a proud military veteran”, has 21 years of service in the military.
Taxes are always a big issue in local elections, and this year proves no different. The prospective councilors all had the chance to give their opinions on the recent preliminary tax levy increase the city passed, which stands at an 11.2% increase. However, with the tax revenue from the new Conagra building, the estimated effective tax rate is around a 4.49% increase.
The actual amount individuals will see their property taxes changes in 2023 depends on changes to property values.
“It does take money to build a good community and keep [our law enforcement agencies] and amenities … I want to see us grow our housing. You can only keep going back to the same well so often,” Schroder said, adding that if the city wants to lower the tax impact, the easiest way to do that is by expanding the tax base.
Tackett agreed with her, saying the city needs to spend money to expand its tax base. He said, in his mind, the way to do it was to bring businesses into Waseca.
“We need more housing and more businesses to all share in the tax base. If they share in it, the rest of us can breathe easier for longer,” Tackett said.
Conrath clarified that, although seemingly high, the preliminary tax levy can be lowered, it just can’t be raised. He also pointed out that, having voted for the levy increase, he knew there was about $100,000 in there for future development, which he said was a little under 2% of the levy.
“We can lower people’s taxes, but it’s going to hurt down the road. We do a little now, and it will ease the pain in the future,” Conrath said. “In order to get businesses, in order to get houses, you must look toward the future.”
Ebertowski was the only candidate who openly voiced disapproval for the 11% increase, saying, “Just because we can doesn’t mean we should.” He said he’d prefer to see a levy increase of around 3%, and that he knows that businesses are worried about coming to Waseca because of the high property taxes.
The candidates were also asked about the biggest challenges they saw the city facing five years down the road, and all of the answers came back to the question of development.
“It’s a double-edged sword, because we need businesses to get houses, but we need houses to get businesses. Again, it goes back to our taxes. Delta, of Waseca, left a great business, but with property taxes as high as they are, I don’t see any type of blue collar, family business moving in there,” Ebertowski said.
Schroder said that she’d like to see the city stop “spinning the proverbial wheel and put some gas behind it,” mentioning that she’d like to see the city begin partnering up with private entities to find solutions for development outside of the tax base.
Tackett said he’d like to see some businesses move into the empty buildings in Waseca’s historic downtown area and agreed with Schroder that private businesses developing in Waseca could be a good solution.
“We do need housing, quite a bit. If we privatize it, the companies that come in can take the risk where the city can’t. … The issue is enticing companies to come in and take that risk in the first place. That goes back to us being good stewards, good neighbors and good friends,” Tackett said.
Conrath agreed with the general consensus among the candidates, and also mentioned that the city needs to begin improving its infrastructure to start to be able to compete with the cities to the east and west of Waseca.