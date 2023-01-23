At its second meeting of the new year, the Waseca City Council held a lengthy discussion on the planned Eighth Avenue reconstruction project, eventually moving that project forward by sending out requests for proposals to four different construction companies.

Ebertowski Mug

Ebertowski
Mansfield Mug

Mansfield
8th Ave

Eighth Avenue NE is scheduled to have construction work done on it, with the council recently agreeing to send out RFPs for the design of the project. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments