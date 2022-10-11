The city of Waseca wants to extend a program that leaders believe can help facilitate future growth in the community.
Waseca’s tax abatement program was adopted in 2018, using the format handed down by the state of Minnesota. It allows residents who construct a new home valued under $500,000 on an approved lot to pay only a percentage of their property taxes for a period of time; either 0% for three years, 25% for six years, or 50% for 10 years.
As the program’s first four years comes to a close, the council has asked city staff to pursue a continuation of the program.
Program overview
“This program allows construction of new homes … to qualify for a tax abatement of varying types,” City Manager Lee Mattson said at the last council meeting. Mattson added that the properties had to be built on pre-approved lots, but that “nearly all” of the vacant lots were already approved.
Waseca’s Economic Development Manager, Tina Wilson, added to these comments later, saying that, if a potential resident wanted to build on a lot that wasn’t approved and wanted the tax abatement, it was possible to do this, but that they’d have to file an application to get the lot approved by the city before construction begins.
Once the lot is approved, the resident can file an application with the city to get a portion of their city taxes abated, with the resident choosing from the above-listed percentages what they’d like to pay. They then will pay their city taxes, and bring the tax bill to Waseca City Hall and get a refund for the amount they chose on their initial application. This program only applies to people who build homes within city limits.
Through its four-year existence, Waseca’s tax abatement program has popped up routinely on the council’s consent agenda, with many developers interested in the program. And while no hard numbers exist, Wilson said the understanding through the department is that they’ve talked more about developments since the abatement program than they had before it.
And while it’s only arguable that the tax abatement program has encouraged residential development in Waseca, it’s known that a similar program kept a business in the city, which is now benefiting taxpayers.
Birds Eye, which is now Conagra Brands in Waseca, received a generous tax abatement — 50% for 20 years — from the city in 2021. While this agreement may have been controversial, it guaranteed Conagra would stay in Waseca. This year, the estimated tax rate increase is around a 4.5% increase, despite a preliminary 11% increase in the tax levy; that lessened impact on the tax rate is due in part to the city’s increased tax capacity coming from the new Conagra construction.
Despite some initial good results, the program hasn’t been without its share of controversy. In 2017, when the Waseca County Board of Commissioners was debating whether or not to approve the policy, then-Chairman Dan Kuhns questioned the effectiveness of the program.
“We’re putting a lot of skin in and not getting a lot of benefit,” Kuhns, the former-District 5 commissioner, said. Similarly, residents have voiced concerns with the program, with one resident listing it as an “ill use of funds” at a council meeting at the beginning of the year.
“There’s two schools of thought,” Wilson explained. “Our taxes are really high; why are you giving somebody a break on them? And then there’s another school of thought where … without it, we wouldn’t have [those] taxes to begin with. … If they didn’t build, we’d get zero [taxes].”
Wilson said that residents who’ve applied for the abatements have been “really happy to have that opportunity,” and that she’s had potential residents ask her to keep them informed on the council’s decision on whether to extend the program or not, as it would “make a difference” to them.
Council decision
The program had an initial two-year trial period before coming up for renewal in 2020. At that time, it was renewed for another two-year period, and is now facing the end of its run, unless the council chooses to extend the program again.
Creating the documents to extend the program would require a significant amount of work from city staff, which is why Mattson brought the issue to the council to see what their thoughts were before putting in that time and effort.
At the meeting, Mattson explained that the cost of the abatement is not the only cost associated with the tax abatement program; but that, through this program, the city has been waiving water and sewer connection fees associated with new construction. This money, Mattson explained, has been coming out of the general fund of the Waseca budget, since the utilities company “aren’t necessarily in a position to make those contributions.” The cost per home is $1,240 for water connections and $1,090 for sewer connections.
A motion to direct city staff to begin the work needed for extending the program was made by Jeremy Conrath, with Darren Arndt seconding. It passed unanimously.
City staff will begin the work compiling the required documents to extend the program. It will then be brought to a future council meeting for final approval.