With the year beginning to round to an end, cities around the county are beginning their budget discussions for 2023. Cities in Waseca County must submit their preliminary budget into the county for approval by the end of September, and as such, city councils are setting up dates to have their budget discussions.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments