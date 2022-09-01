With the year beginning to round to an end, cities around the county are beginning their budget discussions for 2023. Cities in Waseca County must submit their preliminary budget into the county for approval by the end of September, and as such, city councils are setting up dates to have their budget discussions.
The big question on each council’s mind surrounds the tax levy that they impose. There is little question that the levy in area cities will go up in 2023, but the amount is up for debate. And with inflation just cresting after a historic 40-year high, there are concerns that this amount could be larger than in years past.
Janesville
“The [increase] in the tax levy ranges anywhere from three to five percent on a yearly basis, with some years having slower growth than others,” Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers said at the city’s most recent council meeting.
However, with the city proposing some big projects and inflation taking a toll, Rogers warns that this year’s increase could be much larger than previous years have seen.
“If we keep everything as is right now, we’re looking at a 22% increase in the tax levy,” Rogers said, explaining that the city’s debt service, vehicle capital and overall budget all increased in the proposed draft. “I would not want to present that to the public.”
The number caused shock in the meeting, as James Mulcahey, John Sprengeler and Andy Ahlman [Mayor Andrew Arnoldt and Councilor Melissa Kopacheck were absent] all began a conversation on what the appropriate level to lower the increase to would be.
“I would like to see us get it to 10 or 11 percent. Inflation is going to kick our butt, and I’d like to have some room in the budget. I can justify a 10 or 11 percent increase in my mind,” Mulcahey said.
It was decided that, at the next Janesville council meeting on Sept. 12, Rogers will present what a budget with a 12% tax levy increase would look like, as well as what one with a 15% increase would look like.
Sprengler noted, as the council was selecting these numbers, that the city would still be able to lower that overall number after a preliminary budget has been set, but they would not be able to go above it.
Waseca
Waseca’s tax levy will also increase next year, though it seems that it won’t increase by as much as Janesville’s will. On Tuesday, July 19, the Waseca City Council held a work session to discuss the city budget, with a specific eye as to what the tax levy increase would look like.
Through a mixture of consolidating city employee positions and that Conagra Brands is likely to pay for a tax levy increase of anywhere between 3% and 6% by itself, City Manager Lee Mattson asked what increase the council was hoping to limit the public to paying. The prevailing number, proposed by Councilor Jeremy Conrath, was 3%.
“I want the public to understand that this year is a tough year. Inflation is hovering around 9%, gas is almost $5 a gallon, and I know a lot of people are suffering,” Conrath said. “I also want to be mindful that the city needs to have capital improvement to maintain roads and be competitive enough to retain good employees. I just want to be mindful on both ends.”
Conrath’s concerns surround what was a large portion of that July work session discussion: service delivery. Essentially, as the city cuts back on department and personnel budgets, Mattson noted that the city’s ability to provide all the services it has may be diminished. The shrinking of departments will cause city staff to choose which services and projects to prioritize.
“I don’t know that we will be seeing people working a lot harder, I just think that we will be accomplishing less over time,” Mattson said, making sure to emphasize that the city was not looking at laying anyone off. “This year, with budget cuts and special projects that the city wanted and the Johnson Pavilion updates, we weren’t doing as much street improvement, as there wasn’t enough staff time.”
Councilor Mark Christiansen warned the council that they may have to be willing to increase the levy more than the desired 3%, should the city want to keep all of the services it’s currently offering, making clear that he felt the council should not be operating under the assumption that Conagra will pay any amount toward a levy increase.
A more formalized budget discussion was set for a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 16, but that was rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 15 to make room for a Gaiter Lake development work session. The budget work session on Aug. 15 was eventually canceled, and a rescheduled date has yet to be publicly announced.