Cities around the county are beginning to consider what their financial situation for 2023 will look like. According to Minnesota statute, cities must present their preliminary budgets to the county by Sept. 30, having discretion to lower taxes between then and the end of the year, but not raise them. With many cities wrapping up their council meetings for the month, approval of budget drafts are on everyone’s mind.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

