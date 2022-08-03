What is generally considered a petty crime is creating headaches and tough decisions for city councils across Waseca County.
Park vandalism has always been an issue in the area, but with a pattern now developing and continuing, councils are considering alternative solutions for preventing issues like these before they come up.
One park in Waseca that has seen numerous instances of vandalism is University Park, where the latest incident occurred the week of July 18.
“We got called down … and there were some kids who had pulled some water service lines, the bathrooms were flooded and they’d taken toilet paper and thrown them on the walls of the bathroom,” Waseca Parks Superintendent Brad Dushaw said.
The incidents this month are just the latest in a long-running string of issues Waseca parks have had, including incidents in the beginning weeks of May, where vandalism at Trowbridge and University parks were so bad that the Waseca Police Department was looking into finding who committed the vandalism.
Dushaw said, in response to the trend of vandalism at University Park, the city has decided to lock the doors to the bathrooms, only opening them for park reservations or rentals.
A similar instance occurred at St. Olaf Park in New Richland on June 13. According to the city of New Richland Facebook page, on that night, New Richland police were dispatched to St. Olaf Park for what was originally believed to be vandalism to the women’s restroom. However, City Administrator Anthony Martens said it turned out to be both restrooms.
“Lucky for us, about a month prior, the (New Richland) City Council had approved the purchase and installation of cameras at all of our park facilities, as a precautionary investment or at least some form of insurance,” Martens said.
The St. Olaf Park bathrooms were reopened on July 21, after the city’s Police Department used the cameras to find the suspects who possibly committed the vandalism. According to police, New Richland has sent this case to the Waseca County Attorney’s Office, which they hope will move forward with prosecuting. Martens estimated the cost to replace the broken fixtures at $600-$700.
The decision for the city to purchase cameras stemmed from ongoing issues with park vandalism in New Richland. Now, Martens said the council is considering alternatives for preventing vandalism, such as replacing the fixtures in the bathroom with stainless steel versions. But that, however, was a cost that needed to be justified. For now, Martens said that St. Olaf bathrooms are locked, with signage explaining the reasoning to guests.
Martens said that vandalism had been happening for as long as he’s been with the city. He cited a case specifically concerning City Park.
“We had a nice set of bathrooms out at City Park,” Martens said, adding that, because of park deterioration and vandalism, the city switched to portable toilets for a time. “But then we decided to repaint and put in new fixtures, and within weeks, a month at most, they were all damaged, and fires had been attempted to be lit inside of them.”
With a new playground opening recently at Clear Lake Park in Waseca, Dushaw is aware of the chance of vandalism, but he hopes that the systems put in place will help deter those who would otherwise vandalize the park. These systems include having Waseca police patrol the area as a part of their rounds, according to Waseca Police Captain Kris Markeson, as well as an automatic lock system that will lock the bathrooms whenever the park isn’t open.
The Waseca Parks Board will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 3, where part of the discussion will focus on what to do about the rise of vandalism.
Markeson said park vandalism has always been an issue, and that the big cost to the city comes in taxpayer money and a loss of unique recreational spots.
“Parks are public, and they’re paid for by the taxpayers, so when damage happens to parks, it’s often the taxpayers who are on the hook for the repairs,” Markeson said, adding that, because most incidents of vandalism don’t reach the point that an insurance claim can be filed, it’s often city staff who are left going to clean up whatever mess has occurred.
“It’s a privilege for a community to have a park. People like our parks, and they are proud of them,” Markeson said. “A lot of people visit the parks and most respect them. Unfortunately, some people don’t.”