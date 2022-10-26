A new business will bring some spice to Janesville.
Cinco De Mayo, a Mexican restaurant, opened last week for takeout and online orders, and then officially opened its doors to dine-in guests.
Nayely Aguilera, one of the owners and the manager of Cinco De Mayo, said that the construction took a bit longer than expected, but they’re raring and ready to go now.
“It’s been good. It was a lot of work, but we got it up and running,” Aguilera said. “We were supposed to be open a couple of months ago … but there were building problems. The building just wasn’t finished.”
The restaurant is located on Main Street. The location used to be the home of Boondocks Bar & Grill. The establishment’s operating hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Currently, the business has seven employees.
Cinco De Mayo is a Mexican-cuisine restaurant that also offers a bar and cocktails. The Janesville location isn’t the first for the restaurant, with the original shop located in Mankato. The Janesville location marks the second one.
Aguilera said the process for opening the restaurant began in June, and the ownership team, which consists of Aguilera, as well as Jose and Nicho Hidalgo and Fili Bertho, worked since then to open up the storefront. The final step was obtaining a liquor license from the city of Janesville, which was approved by the City Council at its last meeting.
Clinton Rogers, city administrator, said that the restaurant brings a bit of liveliness to the city.
“It’s always nice to have a new restaurant. It’s another option for residents, and a new style of food for Janesville,” Rogers said. “It’s good to see a business back up on Main Street again.”
For now, Aguilera said the owners are waiting out these first few weeks before doing any big events.
“We’re still looking to start off well and get a feel for the restaurant, get a feel for the city,” Aguilera said.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
