A new business will bring some spice to Janesville.

Cinco De Mayo began taking online and takeout orders last week, with the restaurant officially welcoming dine-in guests at the beginning of this week. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Owners Jose Hidalgo (left), Fili Bertho (center) and Nicho Hildago opened the doors of Cinco De Mayo, Janesville’s newest restaurant, for dine-in this week. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

