New years always bring with them new opportunities for business-minded people in the Waseca community, and 2022 was no different.
In that time span, four new businesses came to Waseca County, with three of them coming to Waseca and the fourth to Janesville. AudioTronix, owned by Riley Poe, and Misfit Training Studio, owned by Greg Drake, are just a small sample of the success many young entrepreneurs have experienced this year.
Audiotronix
Riley Poe saw a need in the community that fit with a passion of his, and in the summer of 2021 began offering installation services for things such as radios and remote starts in cars out of his garage. His business, which he mainly promoted on Facebook, took on the name RP Installs.
However, as the business grew, Poe realized it might be time to expand his operation.
“It was mostly installation based [at the beginning]. People would bring me their products, and I would put them in. Since I started, we’ve grown quite a bit, so I located a store to move into,” Poe said. “With that, I was able to offer more products, not just installations, so I decided that it was time for a rebrand.”
That building is the old Condon Farm Services building off of State Street, and the rebrand saw Poe update his logo, as well as change the business name to AudioTronix; which Poe said is a name that came to him while he was considering what to call his new business and it just kind of stuck with him.
“We mostly do aftermarket electronics, like speakers, stereos, amplifiers, lights and light bars. We also do window tinting and remote starts, which you see a lot of demand for in this area,” Poe said.
Another reason the name was changed, Poe says, is that he hopes to continue to expand his business.
“RP Installs was mostly tailored toward me, as I was the only one doing it. But now I hope to grow the business to where I can hire more people, and I just felt like RP Installs wasn’t suited to a brick-and-mortar store,” Poe said. “We offer more than just installation services now.”
The business, which was still in development when the Waseca County News ran a story on it in its August 30, 2022 issue, officially opened its doors with products on the walls during the first week of November, according to Poe.
“Business has been good. I’ve had a lot of people who shifted to support a local business, and everyday I have people coming in and asking how business is and telling me how grateful they are that they don’t have to drive to Mankato,” Poe said. “They’ve really been a great support.”
It seems that community support has been huge to Poe and to encouraging him to keep going with his business.
“The community has been fabulous. There’s been a lot of support,” Poe said. “So many people are happy to see the open store, and a lot of them have said that Waseca needed a business like this.”
As far as a highlight of the year, Poe points to the fact that they became a local WeatherTech dealer, selling mud flaps and other products designed to keep your car clean. As with any business owner however, Poe is always looking to expand the business.
“I hope that next year we’ll be able to get more products in, and maybe even fill this store,” Poe said.
Misfit Training Studio
Around the same time Poe was looking to open his store, local personal trainer Greg Drake was putting the finishing touches on the first version of his own business: Misfit Training Studio. The business came from a desire to help people in a way that traditional gyms might not be able to.
“Gyms are looking at the amount of people coming in to make sure they’re making enough money. But a studio looks to maximize the consumer and their goals,” Drake said. “The benefit of a training studio is that you can park right out front, walk in and get to work. It’s personalized for you, and there’s no one you have to wait for.”
Drake added that, often, people will go to gyms and lose time, either because they have to wait for someone to be done using the equipment that they want to use or because they become distracted. At a training studio, clients work directly with trainers to hit their goals, and there’s no waiting for anyone to be done using the machines, as the sessions are private.
Since opening his doors in September, Drake said the business has grown to the point where he’s almost at complete capacity for trainees.
“It’s gone really good. We’ve been fully booked since September,” Drake said. “Right now we’re at about nine or 10 clients … I think if I got to around 15 to 18 clients that would be my max for now.”
As far as advertising, Drake said he hasn’t done virtually any advertising, but he’s still getting people calling every day and asking about openings.
“It’s been mostly word-of-mouth as far as advertising goes, which has been great,” Drake said. “I think one reason it’s been so good for word-of-mouth is that, collectively as a whole, we are down almost 85 pounds since September. I have one person who’s already down a pound and a half after just two weeks of working with them.”
Drake stays busy between his clients, classes at Minnesota State University — Mankato and being a father, but even with all of that he’s keeping an eye to the future. When it comes to goals for 2023, Drake mentioned he’d like to expand his business to a full-sized building, although he recognizes that opportunity might not come next year.
“I’d really like to get to the point, too, where I can give a presentation on fitness or health somewhere,” Drake said, saying that place could be a business or school or anything. “I just want to get to the point where I can talk about why health is important and why going to a gym is important and how to eat right.”
Drake said he knows a lot of the goals he has right now are “really broad” and he’s not sure how they’ll come about, but the biggest thing for him is that he continues working towards them.
“Just take it step-by-step. Five years ago I didn’t know how I was going to open this place and that’s what I did,” Drake said. “If the opportunities I need come along, I’ll know I’m ready to seize them.”