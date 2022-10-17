A California man is facing felony charges after he allegedly scammed a Waseca-based law office into submitting a $83,100 wire transfer using a bad check.
Pablo Barua, 47, of Newark, was charged by summons earlier this month in Waseca County District Court with five felony charges for check forgery, theft by false representation, theft by swindle and theft by appropriating lost property. The charges stem from an incident that took place in November 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were contacted Dec. 19, 2021, by an attorney with Patton Hoversten and Berg with a report of a scam which led to the office being swindled out of $83,000.
The attorney said, about a month prior, the office had received a referral from a reputable website of a person identifying themself as Jeff Brakke looking to retain legal services for the sale of a piece of agriculture equipment. The law office then reportedly received an email from a "Thomas Coba" with Murphy Business and Financial claiming to be a business broker representing the company Brakke said was buying the planter, indicating a check for $98,160 had been sent to the law firm to pay for the retainer and the purchase of the equipment.
On Nov. 24, 2021, Brakke requested the law firm wire $83,100 to move forward with the sale, to which the office emailed a wire confirmation receipt two days later, according to court documents. On Nov. 29, 2021, the law firm was reportedly notified that the check was not honored due to insufficient funds. When the office contacted Murphy Business and Financial, staff reportedly said they had received multiple phone calls within a few weeks for similar incidents and they had made a report to the FBI months prior.
The attorney told police the wire went through and the office had to cover $83,000.
Law enforcement reportedly discovered the phone number provided by Brakke was an "active VoIP," meaning the phone calls were made by a person using a computer or other data driven device, a common tool used by scammers.
In January 2022, police were able to track the wire transfer to Barua and see that he had transferred almost all of the funds to a digital currency wallet and platform used to buy cryptocurrencies, according to the report.
On Jan. 14, police reportedly spoke with Barua on the phone and he denied knowing anything about the transfers and that he did not manage the accounts mentioned. The police have been unable to reach Barua since that phone call, according to court documents.
Barua's first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.