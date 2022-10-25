A Waseca man is facing felony charges after he allegedly came after another male with a crowbar at Kwik Trip in Waseca.
Maurice Dunn, 42, was charged earlier this month in Waseca County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of threats of violence, all felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly after midnight Oct. 1.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded to the Kwik Trip on 15th Avenue NE for a report of an assault, with the caller stating a male had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar and left northbound on North State Street.
Witnesses reportedly told police that a group of four of them were standing outside the store talking when the suspect vehicle pulled up and the suspect, later identified as Dunn, exited the vehicle and starting yelling at them, asking if they had a problem. Witnesses said Dunn then allegedly went to his vehicle and pulled something out of it, which they initially thought was a gun so they tried to leave.
The male victim said he told Dunn to calm down, and he allegedly continued to yell, saying "or we could just do it right here, right now." The female witness said Dunn then went to his vehicle and came back with a crowbar, raising it above his head as he walked toward the victim, according to the report. The female said she began yelling at Dunn and he reportedly got into his vehicle and drove off.
According to police, the female took a photo of Dunn's license plate, which came back with an address. Police located the vehicle and saw a tire iron on the front passenger seat, according to court documents. When police asked Dunn what happened at Kwik Trip, he allegedly said the group of people were all staring at him and he asked if they were all going to fight him. When asked about the tire iron, Dunn reportedly said "I was scared, there was three of them" and stated he didn't "rush" them.
According to court records, Dunn was arrested for assault.
Dunn has previous felony convictions for burglary and drug possession in Anoka and Hennepin counties. He also has a prior petter misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct — brawling or fighting, from 2010 in Swift County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.
