A Waseca man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threw a woman on the ground, causing her to hit her head on the Fourth of July.
Isaac Nathaniel Sanchez, 22, was charged July 5 in Waseca County District Court with felony domestic assault and possession of ammunition while prohibited following a conviction for a crime of violence, also a felony. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Independence Day.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded at 4:44 p.m. to a report of a domestic assault that just took place. The victim reportedly told officers she had been in an argument with Sanchez when he threw her up against a wall and on the ground, causing her to hit the back of her head on a table and chair. The victim said Sanchez allegedly got on top of her, but got up to close the front door when she began screaming for help. According to the report, the victim was eventually able to get in her car and drive away.
Police reportedly observed scratches on the back of the victim's neck and a small bump on the left side of her forehead.
When officers responded to Sanchez's residence, nobody answered the door, according to the complaint. Sanchez's grandfather reportedly came home and tried calling for Sanchez, to which there was no answer, before allowing the officers to look around the home. Police allegedly located Sanchez hiding under a bed, as well as a live 9mm round.
Sanchez was read his Miranda rights at the Waseca County Jail and agreed to speak with police, where he allegedly denied anything physical happening between him and the victim. Police reportedly observed a large scratch on his neck, but after Sanchez was initially reluctant to say what happened and then inconsistent with his story, he claimed nothing happened and refused to allow police to photograph the injury.
When asked about the 9mm round, Sanchez claimed it was from an individually who allegedly stole his grandfather's handgun the week prior, according to the report. The type of ammunition, however, does not match the items that were reportedly stolen.
Sanchez has a sordid criminal history, including felony convictions dating back to 2018 in Waseca County for assault, violating a no contact order and threats of violence.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 19.
