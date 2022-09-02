A Janesville woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly forced her way into a home, causing damage to the doorframe.
Randi Lea Roman Sevilla, 30, was charged by summons on Aug. 29 in Waseca County District Court with one count first-degree property damage, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that occured in May.
According to the criminal complaint, Janesville police were alerted May 25 of a person, later identified as Sevilla, forcing their way into a home of a victim who was in the hospital. The victim's mother said Sevilla had reached out to her offering to watch the victim's dog, which was declined, according to the report.
Police recorded damage done to the doorframe on the north side of the home. The victim's mother allegedly provided video surveillance of a Sevilla, identified from previous contacts with law enforcement, arriving at the home and trying several times to gain access to the home via an electronic deadbolt and trying a rear sliding glass door. Footage reportedly shows Sevilla returning to the front door and forcing her way inside, leaving a short period of time later.
On July 21, the victim reportedly told police she did not give Sevilla permission to enter her home.
Police received an estimate for the damage to the door on Aug. 1, totalling $1,024, according to court records.
Sevilla's first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 16.
