A New Richland man is facing felony charges after he allegedly assaulted another man with multiple weapons, including stabbing him in the arm.
Dylan Delbert Grossell, 30, was charged last week in Waseca County District Court with one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault, both felonies. He is also facing one count of misdemeanor domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the New Richland police were alerted shortly after noon on Nov. 5 of an assault in process with a weapon. It was unknown at the time what weapon or weapons were being used, and Janesville Police Department, Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, according to the report. Upon staging by all officers, contact was reportedly made and two victims exited the home, including a minor.
Grossell was immediately identified as the suspect, according to the report, and the victims said the altercation began when Grossell pushed the minor, eventually punching the minor in the face. The adult victim then allegedly punched Grossell to get him away from the minor, and Grossell responded by hitting the adult victim in the back of the head with a toilet tank cover. Police say Grossell then stabbed the adult victim in the arm and attempted to stab him in the face. According to the report, Grossell also attempted to light the adult victim on fire amd attempted to hit both victims with a stairway vaulster.
Court documents show both victim sustained injuries to their faces and the adult victim sustained a stab wound approximately two-three centimeters long on the anterior portion of the forearm.
Grossell was reportedly apprehended by law enforcement without incident.
Grossell was previously convicted of threats of violence and felony assault in 2021 in Freeborn County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.
