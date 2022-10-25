IMG_0889.JPG

Barry Bishop and Sharon Bishop, right, holding a photo of the Sam Sunde family outside of the family home on the farm in New Richland. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

A sixth generation owner, Sharon Bishop has continued an amazing family farm legacy as one of this year’s Minnesota Farm Bureau sesquicentennial farms in Waseca County.

IMG_0899.JPG

Members of the Sam Sunde family pose outside of their home on their farm in New Richland. Farm property recently received sesquicentennial stats from the Minnesota Farm Bureau in 2022.
IMG_0916.jpg

A few vintage photos shows what the structures looked like back in the day on the Sunde family farm, which received sesquicentennial status in 2022.l
IMG_0920.JPG

A medallion commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Le Sueur River Lutheran Church near New Richland.

