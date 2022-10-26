A seventh-generation farm has been recognized for its longevity in the Waseca area.

Elizabeth, left, and Steven Melcher are the current owners of Conway Century Farm, which has been in Elizabeth's family since 1876. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The original posts in the barn, which was the first building constructed on the site, are still standing. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The farmhouse was built sometime in the '30's, according to Steven Melcher, but is constantly being renovated. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

