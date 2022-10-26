A seventh-generation farm has been recognized for its longevity in the Waseca area.
Elizabeth and Steven Melcher, former owners of Melcher’s Power-Vac in Waseca, live on farmland off of Highway 14, just a few miles away from Farmamerica in between Waseca and Janesville.
“I know the farm…the original deed has President Andrew Jackson’s name on it, so the land was originally purchased from the government sometime in the 1800s,” Steven said.
The farm was originally purchased and owned by Elizabeth’s great-great grandfather, Patrick Carney, in 1869. From there, it was passed down to his daughter, who took the last name of Conway after getting married.
“And that’s how the farm got its name: Conway Century Farm,” Elizabeth said.
From there, the farm was passed down to Richard Conway, Elizabeth’s grandfather, and then down to Terrance Conway, Elizabeth’s father, who took over the operation in 1947. In 1998, after Elizabeth’s mother passed away, the farm was passed down to her, and she and her husband now take care of it.
“We keep the buildings up, restoring them when we need to. My mom passed away in 1998 but that’s something she liked to do,” Elizabeth said.
The farm, which was once a corn and soybean farm that had livestock, has primarily shifted to just focusing on the livestock, with Steven and Elizabeth renting out most of the farmland to a neighbor, who Elizabeth says grows corn or soybeans depending on the year.
The first feature pointed out on a tour of the farm is a barn that sits below the road off of County Road 17.
“That was the first thing they built, back in the 1870’s,” Steven said. “Back then you would build the barn before you built your house.”
From there, the original farm house was constructed, with the owners in the 1930’s converting that to a storage shed and rebuilding and remodeling the house. Most of the other buildings on the farm were constructed some time in the 1940’s and 50’s with the exception of a three-car garage that sits next to the farmhouse which Elizabeth says was built in 1973.
Sitting around the buildings on the farm are vintage tractors and other vehicles, all of which are from the 1940’s through the 70’s, and most of which are still completely functional.
“Most of these tractors and vehicles are old, but we fix them up and they run perfect for what we use them for,” Steven said. “They’re so cool and they sound neat, why get something else?”
Sitting on the south side of the farm is a small hog barn that holds two heritage hogs, one male and one female, with the female hog being ready to give birth “any day now”, according to the Melchers’.
“She’s set to have anywhere from about 12 to 16 piglets in about a week,” Steven said.
The hog enclosure on the farm used to be larging, extending into what is now space for crops. Elizabeth said one of her childhood memories is of the snowy winters that would take place on the farm, where snow drifts “sometimes 10 feet high” would form outside of the hog enclosure and her and her brother would ride their snowmobiles around the farm.
The Melchers’ now live in a house they built about 400 feet from the farm, with their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren living in the original farm house. For the most part, they stay busy by restoring the old buildings, and taking care of the livestock on the farm.
“We want to maintain history and keep a remembrance of this place,” Steven said.
“We plan on giving this farm to our grandchildren, but there’s no point if the buildings are all falling apart and deteriorating,” Elizabeth said. “Plus, it’s nice to see the farm kept up and used.”