At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday morning, the Waseca Area Learning Center, located in the Waseca Central Building, went into a lockdown caused by a person experiencing behavioral issues in the school.
"They were moving about the school, damaging equipment, damaging lockers, so we moved to lockdown until we could get the situation deescalated," Superintendent Eric Hudspith said. The ALC is part of Waseca Public Schools.
Hudspith stressed, both in comments to the Waseca County News and in an email to the parents, that there was no weapon reported, and at no point were staff or students under any threat. In an email to the parents of students at the school, Hudspith stated that staff put the school in lockdown to "prevent the [person] from moving about the building and entering other classrooms as well as ensuring the privacy of all involved."
A press release from the Waseca Police Department stated that there were reports of gunshots coming from the school at around 10:53 a.m., but that the sound was actually from the student making loud noises, mistaken for gunshots. After securing the individual, the situation was returned to school district control at about 11:49 a.m., according to the Police Department's release.
Hudspith said in a comment that the person never threatened any staff members or students, but that they were "violent with the building." As part of the school's lockdown procedures, local law enforcement did arrive on the scene to help with the situation. Waseca Police Chief Kris Markeson said that the person, who is a juvenile, was secured and eventually was released to their family.
The Waseca Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, the Janesville Police Department, the Waseca Fire Department and the North Memorial Health Ambulance Services.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. You can follow him on Twitter at @Ethan_BeckerWCN and @WasecaNews
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.