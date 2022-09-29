Waseca Area Learning Center

The Waseca Area Learning Center went into lockdown on Thursday morning with reports of gunshots, which turned out to be a person having behavioral issues. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday morning, the Waseca Area Learning Center, located in the Waseca Central Building, went into a lockdown caused by a person experiencing behavioral issues in the school.

