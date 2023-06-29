A manager at the Casey's General Store located at 1109 N. State St. in Waseca has confirmed the store will be closing permanently on Saturday, Aug. 19. 

Casey's North State Street

Casey's of North State Street will be closing permanently on August 19. A representative of King's Oil confirmed they were in the process of purchasing the store. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Good Game Gaming Center

Good Game Gaming Center has closed in Waseca, with the owner citing a lack of funds coming into the business. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
  

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

