Casey's of North State Street will be closing permanently on August 19. A representative of King's Oil confirmed they were in the process of purchasing the store. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Good Game Gaming Center has closed in Waseca, with the owner citing a lack of funds coming into the business. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
A manager at the Casey's General Store located at 1109 N. State St. in Waseca has confirmed the store will be closing permanently on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.