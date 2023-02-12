One of the many items left to the discretion of the “new council,” those councilors for Waseca who were either elected or continued their term at the start of 2023, has been settled.
In November 2022, Lee Mattson announced his resignation as city manager, transitioning to a similar position with Dodge Center. In his place, on an interim basis, Carl Sonnenberg was appointed. Sonnenberg was the public works and utilities director for the city, and he was the recommendation to replace Mattson by, not just then-Mayor Roy Srp, but Mattson himself.
Now, in a work session preceding its Feb. 7 meeting, the Waseca City Council all agreed to have Sonnenberg fill the position permanently.
“I’m very pleased with the job Carl has been doing,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath said at the work session, before asking a few clarifying questions about Sonnenberg’s salary in this position.
Previously, Sonnenberg had been paid his normal public works salary, with an added monthly stipend on top to account for his duties as interim city manager. Sonnenberg presented the council with a similar pay structure going forward, however the base salary now would be for his work as city manager. Sonnenberg said the reason for the continuing of the stipend is because it’s not necessarily quick or easy to efficiently transition out of his current position.
“There’s a number of responsibilities that I have, and it’s tough to transition those. The way I described it to the council is that it isn’t like flipping a switch,” Sonnenberg said. “You can’t go from one day going about things one way then doing a wholesale change the next. It’s too upsetting.”
Sonnenberg said that there currently isn’t a timetable set for when he will be fully transitioned away from his public works and utilities duties, but he said that there will be a day in the future where he is solely the city manager for Waseca, nothing more.
While the path to transitioning Sonnenberg away from what he’s been doing may be hard — for Sonnenberg and the city — the decision to do so came fairly easily. Sonnenberg said that, initially, the discussion surrounding him sitting in the city manager’s seat in city hall was “strictly on an interim basis.” However, through the natural course of things, that conversation began to change.
“There were conversations that a council member would have with me at points … and conversations that were held publicly, where council members stated they thought I was doing a good job,” Sonnenberg said. “I just wanted to move the council and the city forward. It was just one of those conversations that developed naturally.”
Forward progression was a key point in Sonnenberg’s acceptance of the position. He hopes to use this new position to advance the city and bring Waseca into the future.
“What that means is pulling together all of the stakeholders who have an interest in seeing the city move forward,” Sonnenberg said, referencing the council, residents and businesses. “It’s about teamwork. We can’t be doing one thing and have another agency doing something else. It’s about sharing common interests.”
While no formal vote can be held at a work session, the council all showed to be in favor of having Sonnenberg take over the position, and it was made official with a vote at the council meeting later that night.