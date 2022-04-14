While local political scientists are saying the August special election race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District seat is "impossible to call," candidates are lining up and making their cases to voters.
The purpose of the race is to replace former Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February, until the end of 2022. Whoever does end up on top will have to run again, just three months later in the November general election, if they want to continue serving in the seat for the 2023-24 term.
Republican pool
With 10 Republican candidates on the primary ballot, a candidate could emerge from the primary with far less than majority support. While nearly all candidates are quick to identify as conservative and pro-Trump, significant differences in style and experience have emerged.
A former Chair of the First District Republican Party and state legislator since 2018, when he won another special election to replace former Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, has positioned himself as an unabashed champion of hardline conservatives.
Munson was a founding member of the New House Republican Caucus, which broke away from the main Republican caucus after the 2018 elections. Unapologetically right-wing, the New House Republicans particularly distinguished themselves as early and fervent champions of opposition to COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions.
Munson, who says he would be part of the GOP’s “constitutional conservative” wing in Congress if elected, has received support from some of the GOP’s most outspoken conservative and libertarian voices, including House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry.
Munson said he felt the need to run for Congress because many of the reforms he wanted to see enacted at the state level were hindered by federal mandates. He also said his background in agriculture and business, along with his thorough understanding of energy and healthcare policy, makes him a good fit for the district.
“A lot of people are tired of voting for Republicans who say one thing and do another,” Munson said. “Rep. Hagedorn said he would be fiscal conservative and he was - people want someone who does what they said they’d do.”
One of Munson’s top rivals is Brad Finstad, a former legislator from New Ulm. After leaving the legislature, Finstad served as CEO of the St. Peter-based Center for Rural Policy and Development for nearly a decade, before he was appointed as Minnesota Director of USDA Rural Development by President Trump.
As a fourth generation southern Minnesota farmer, Finstad has made agriculture a centerpiece of his campaign, along with his service in the Trump Administration. In a statement, Finstad billed himself as a proven conservative leader with a successful track record.
“I haven't just talked about conservative ideals, I have put them into action, as a State Representative and as President Trump's USDA State Director,” he said.
Finstad has touted his support from Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, the leading Republican on the House Agriculture Committee. Notably, while Thompson does have a solidly loyal pro-Trump voting record, he’s also considered to be one of the more moderate Republicans in the House, with membership in the Republican Governance Group.
Although Republicans certainly haven’t cleared the field for her, Congresswoman Hagedorn’s widow Jennifer Carnahan is also a major player in the race. Carnahan served as Chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota from 2017 until last year.
Carnahan was pushed out of her position amid controversy over her closeness with Anton Lazarro, a former donor who was indicted on child sex trafficking charges. She has firmly denied any knowledge of Lazarro’s activities.
Though it may have ended with controversy, Carnahan touted her tenure as Republican Party Chair as a major success. Though President Trump’s efforts to carry Minnesota were ultimately unsuccessful, she noted that under her leadership, Republicans managed to flip all three Greater Minnesota House seats from blue to red.
Carnahan promised that like her late husband, she would govern as a staunch conservative. She offered effusive praise for President Trump’s track record and pledged to offer a sharp change from a Biden Administration she said has gone too far to the left.
“I'm a business owner, not a career politician,” she said. “We need the strongest voice on the Republican side to go up against the radical left and I know I’m that candidate.”
With several of the most prominent candidates from the central and western portions of the district, Rochester State Rep. Nels Pierson could fare well in the primary if he can retain a base of support in his hometown and surrounding environs.
A Gustavus Adolphus College graduate, Pierson has served in the legislature since 2014 and has been prominent in local Republican circles for even longer, serving as campaign manager for then-Congressman Gil Gutknecht in 2004 and 2006.
In addition to his experience in government, Pierson is quick to tout his private sector background. A longtime local realtor, he was recently hired as President of A.B. Systems, Inc., a Rochester-based construction company.
“I don’t think anyone else brings those types of experiences to the table,” he said.
Democratic pool
While 2018 and 2020 candidate Dan Feehan passed on another run, several DFLers are nonetheless running robust campaigns. Steele County DFL Chair Bev Cashman said that, while she's still learning about the candidates, she longs for a return to DFL control of the seat.
"CD1 was represented very well by Reps. Tim Penny and Tim Walz," she said. "We certainly would like to get back to having a DFL congressperson."
Even though DFLers might be facing significant headwinds, Schier said a strong candidate could help to put the race in play. The most prominent candidate locally is perhaps Jeff Ettinger, who served as President and CEO of Hormel Foods for a decade.
Ettinger said that he strongly supported Feehan’s campaigns, viewing the veteran and former classroom teacher as someone committed to inclusive, selfless leadership. When Feehan chose not to run again, Ettinger decided to put his name forward as a first time candidate.
The former Hormel CEO touted his record of “experienced and inclusive leadership” and pledged to govern as a moderate who would work with leaders with all views to advance the interests of the area he has called home for over 30 years.
If elected, Ettinger said he would prioritize policies to help family farms and small businesses, address the childcare crisis and build on the work he has done as Co-Chair of Gov. Walz’s Council on Economic Expansion.
Ettinger’s rival Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota Professor who served as Chief Ethics Lawyer under President George W Bush, said he has found areas of agreement with the former Hormel CEO but is troubled by the impact of “Big Ag” on consumers and family farmers.
Painter, who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Senator Tina Smith in the 2018 primary, is a former Republican who positioned himself as a nationally prominent critic of Trump. Previously a resident of Mendota Heights, he chose to move to Faribault for the campaign.
Painter is now a harsh critic of his former party, arguing that it has fully fallen into the grips of special interests. He touted his support for clean energy as a cornerstone of his campaign, along with his support for disaster relief for farmers.
On the issue of inflation, Painter said the primary driver has been price fixing on the part of big agriculture and oil companies. He said that, while Biden’s Administration has been highlighting the problem, it needs to follow its statements with action, with strict enforcement of anti-trust laws.
“This is a seat that can be flipped from Republican to Democrat,” he said. “The key will be having a candidate who can represent regular people against special interests bankrolling the GOP.”
A half-dozen other Democrats are also in the running, seeking to build up recognition. Among them is Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, a southern Minnesota native who went from homeless as a young woman to a student at Yale and Cambridge.
Brakebill-Hacke said her background as a person who dealt with poverty here in Southern Minnesota, along with her experiences as student body president at Rochester Community and Technical College, would inform her work in Congress. At Yale, she studied the impact of poverty on public attitudes.
"When someone is elected, they tend to be in that office for 10 to 12 years," she said. "We have to think about who we want to be in that office for that period of time."
Pro-marijuana pool
In addition to the Republican and DFL candidates, voters will have options from the both pro-Marijuana parties. The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party appears set to run Haroun McClellan, a contracts manager with Mortensen Construction, while Legal Marijuana Now is running Richard Reisdorf.
Like Rood, 2020's pro-marijuana standard bearer, Reisdorf is a longtime political activist who was previously active with Minnesota's Green Party. Reisdorf comes to the pro-cannabis movement from the perspective of a disabled veteran horrified that approximately 68,000 of his fellow veterans are addicted to opioids.
Reisdorf said that by legalizing and taxing marijuana, the U.S. could drastically reduce the rate of addiction by making medical cannabis much more available to people who need it. While Medical Cannabis is available legally in Minnesota and other states, he noted that the current program is exorbitantly expensive and insurance providers will not cover it.
In addition to supporting cannabis, Reisdorf said that he wants to see lawmakers support a more restrained foreign policy. He said that too often, the U.S. has flexed it's military might to the benefit of major corporations but to the detriment of people at home and abroad.
"The purpose of my entering this race is to reduce human suffering and the suffering of the planet," he said.