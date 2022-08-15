With election filings for local city races closing on Tuesday at 5 p.m., many cities around the county are looking at the Minnesota Secretary of State website to begin to get a feel for who’s running to represent them for the upcoming term.
The following information is accurate as of 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
Waseca
As stated in a previous County News story, long-time mayor Roy Srp will not be seeking re-election in the 2022 election.
“It’s been 31 years of local government for me, and I’ll be turning 70. It’s time for me to finish up and let someone else come in and take care of the job,” Srp said.
The current race to see who will fill his position is between four people.
Gary Conrath, a former fire chief, is running, along with Kevin Chindlund, Matthew Petsinger and Randy Zimmerman. There have been concerns about Zimmerman’s location, as he currently does not live in Waseca city limits, but Zimmerman said that he plans to “take care of it” and will move to Waseca in the timeframe that state statute allows for.
Minnesota state statute says that all candidates for local office must maintain residency in their district for at least 30 days prior to the election. Zimmerman said he intends on renting a place in Waseca prior to that 30-day period.
As for the council in Waseca, both seats from Ward 1 are open, as well as one seat each from Ward 2 and Ward 3. In the special election to determine who will replace Ted Conrath in Ward 1, following his resignation, the current candidates are Robert Tackett and Stacey Schroeder. Currently, the only person filed to fill the other seat in Ward 1 is the incumbent, Jeremy Conrath.
In Ward 2, incumbent Councilor Allan Rose announced he was stepping down at the end of the year, citing his age and length of service with the city. The only candidate currently running to replace him is James Ebertowski.
In Ward 3, incumbent Darren Arndt is running along with challenger Chad Schlueter.
Janesville
The city of Janesville has two council seats open, as well as its mayoral seat. For mayor, the only candidate is Andrew Arnoldt, the incumbent. For the city council seats, the only candidates are Daniel Frenk and Ivan Maas. The incumbents for the positions, Melissa Kopachek and John Sprengeler, have not yet filed and did not respond to requests for comment on if they would seek re-election. Clinton Rogers, city administrator for Janesville, says he is unaware on if either of them will seek re-election at this time.
Waldorf
Waldorf has four candidates running for its three open seats. For the mayoral seat, the only candidate currently is Rob Wilkening, who is the current mayor of Waldorf. Two city council seats are open, and they are being contested for by Melissa Sorbo, Dave Botting and Carrie Ann Ferch.
New Richland
The city of New Richland has had troubles recently with finding enough candidates to fill their three open positions. However, as of Monday, there is one candidate for the mayoral seat and two candidates for the two open city council positions. For mayor, the current candidate is Christina Petsinger. Incumbent Gail Schmidt has stated previously that she only intended to serve one term as mayor, and would likely step down if another candidate were to run. Petsinger’s candidacy likely means that Schmidt will not seek re-election.
As for New Richland’s city council, the two seats are being contested by two candidates. Jason Casey, an incumbent for one of the city council seats, and Robert Delafosse. The other incumbent for the city council seat, Loren Skelton, has not yet filed. Schmidt says she’s unaware of whether or not he will.
Elysian
Elysian has three offices available, two city council seats and the mayoral seat. Tom McBroom Sr., the current mayor of Elysian, is running unopposed. For the council member seats, the current candidates are Dante Rand, Bryan Suemnick and Dennis Schnoor; the latter of whom are both of the incumbents for the open positions.
School boards
A few local school boards also have seats up for election. For the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School Board, Kevin Born, Katie Cahill, Sherri Daschner, and Lauren Tester had filed for the four regularly scheduled open seats. A special election to fill out the remainder of the term for a firth seat had one candidate at the end of Monday in Tim Burke.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School Board also has four regularly scheduled seats open and had four candidates at the end of Monday: Jon Bakke, Brenda Heuss, Gary Michael and Troy Tolzman.
Waseca County
With county positions closing in May, the races for the offices in Waseca County are set. There are five seats up for election: three county commissioner seats, the Waseca County sheriff and the Waseca County attorney.
For county commissioner District 3, incumbent Blair Nelson is running unopposed. It’s the same in District 4, where incumbent DeAnne Malterer is running unopposed, and in District 5, where incumbent Brad Krause is running unopposed.
Jay Dulas and Trevor Kanewischer are the candidates for county sheriff, with current Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath having already announced his decision to not seek re-election. For the Waseca County Attorney position, the candidates are Brenda Miller and incumbent Rachel Cornelius.