As the end of the year rolls around, cities around the county held their truth in taxation meetings and set their budgets and levies up for 2023.
Wasecs's final levy came in at a 7.6% increase, with New Richland coming in next with a levy increase of just over 5.5%, and Janesville with an increase of over 9%.
Waseca
Waseca’s Truth in Taxation meeting began with City Finance Director Alice Fischer presenting the proposed final levy and effective tax rate for 2023, which were set at a 7.6% increase and a 10% decrease respectively — both lower than the preliminary estimates three months ago. The levy is the total amount the city taxes the community. The tax rate, meanwhile, factors in the tax capacity — the total amount of property value citywide. A higher tax capacity means the tax levy burden can be shared across a wider net.
The decrease in tax rate is a welcome sight to many long-time Waseca residents, who have gone through many years of high tax rates, as Fischer pointed out in Waseca’s meeting.
“You can see we have large increases,” Fischer said, referring to a previous jump from 81.96% to 92.6% in just two years, “These increases were due to keeping the levy (increase) flat at 0% and finally … we had to make adjustments in infrastructure, we had to make adjustments elsewhere in the city, and we could no longer maintain a 0% levy (increase).”
Since the peak in 2019, the effective tax rate has been falling in the city, with the current proposed tax rate of just over 78% being the lowest since 2016.
“The majority of this is due to the industrial growth that you saw and additional new taxes from Conagra,” Fischer said.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the 2023 levy and budget at their Dec. 20 meeting, with John Mansfield holding the only opposing vote.
“The county assessor has assessed property values at a greater percentage, so your taxes will be going up regardless. Even if we were to keep the levy at 0%, your taxes would go up exponentially,” Mansfield said.
New Richland
On Dec. 12, the New Richland City Council held its final meeting of the year. Most of it was dedicated to the Truth in Taxation meeting and setting up the city’s finances for 2023; starting with the Truth in Taxation meetings.
“[The meeting is held to] create transparency in the annual budget process, as well as give taxpayers, homeowners and business owners and other interested members the chance to engage with the council on a proposed budget,” City Administrator Tony Martens said.
Martens went through some prepared slides breaking down the budget and explaining any significant increases or decreases in it. Part of those increases, Martens explained, was due to the city trying to catch up to surrounding areas, in terms of employment.
“The council directed a classification and compensation study, as its plan [for compensation] was outdated,” Martens said. “In order to recruit and retain talented staff members, we adopted the study, which brought us up to near-market value.”
While the city did adjust its wages and catch up to much of the proposed compensation recommendations, one area where they are still far below market value is in the police budget; which was an issue that Mayor Gail Schmidt brought up last meeting. The total budget for full-time wages sits at $106,000, unchanging from the previous meeting and dropping nearly $20,000 from 2022. Martens explained that a big portion of the difference was due to the fact that Tanyce Breugger, the current police chief, has a lower salary than the previous chief.
Ultimately, Martens and the city of New Richland were able to lower the final levy increase from the preliminary limit of just over 10% to the final, settled number of 5.5%. The amount was commended by both Mayor Gail Schmidt and councilor Loren Skelton.
“I know that there’s some that wanted to see a lower percent increase, but I’m pleased with the work you did, Tony,” Schmidt said to the city administrator. “I don’t feel like we’ve stuck our money to the outside of this building, and like you said, there’s aging equipment, roads and streets. … If the levy is only raised by $32,000, I’m quite happy.”
Councilor Loren Skelton also commended Martens on the budget preparation, especially amid some necessary increases.
“I think you did a great job getting all the department heads involved, getting us involved. You came up with a good budget. Things we need to purchase are going up, and we can’t just raise taxes to meet that,” Skelton said. “We have aging equipment, aging water pumps, all kinds of things that are going to cost taxpayer money.”
Janesville
For Janesville, the annual Truth in Taxation presentation, given by City Administrator Clinton Rogers, began by pointing out some notable changes in the 2023 general fund budget, including an almost $10,000 increase in the accounting salary, 88% of which goes toward Janesville’s administrative assistant and office manager.
There’s also an over $30,000 increase in the salary for the Police Department, which Police Chief Dave Ulmen said comes mostly in the form of cost-of-living adjustments for Janesville’s four full-time police officers. The increase is a large part of the 9.1% increase in the Police Department’s budget from last year.
The city also budgeted $50,000 in the improvements line item for the Streets Department, up from $40,000 last year; the money will go toward planned Veterans Park improvements in 2023.
Ultimately, the City Council voted to approve a 3.6% increase in the general fund budget, resulting in a 9.9% increase in the city’s tax levy, which Rogers discussed at the previous council meeting. This number is down from the 13.3% increase which was adopted in the preliminary budget, which the city had to send in to the county auditor by the end of September. That number in-and-of itself is down remarkably from the original estimated increase, which was over 20%.
Rogers ended the meeting by pointing out the limited costs the city is using to run itself, as well as thanking those who helped shape the budget.