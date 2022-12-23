Waseca County

Cities around the county used their final meetings in 2022 to approve and send in their budgets and new tax levies. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

As the end of the year rolls around, cities around the county held their truth in taxation meetings and set their budgets and levies up for 2023.

Waseca

Waseca's tax levy increase, a proposed 7.6%, has been decreased to just over 1% due to tax relief provided by the new Conagra development. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
New Richland

New Richland cut their preliminary levy in half, from over 10% to 5.5%, at their final meeting in December. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Janesville city hall

Janesville's city council have voted to increase the city's tax levy by 9.9%, a sharp decline from the original estimate which was over 20%. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

