Oliver O'Brien helped secure a victory with an interception combined with a short return to give the Bluejays the ball back with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The Waseca High School football team got some revenge and then some on a team that crushed their championship dreams last season. On Friday, Sept. 23, the Bluejays took on the Fairmont Cardinals at home, the first time in four years that Fairmont has played in Waseca, with the Bluejays emerging with a 32-14 victory. The last time these two teams faced off was last year, when the Cardinals beat the Bluejays 27-6 in the Section 3AAA Championship game.
Waseca’s night started off slow, with both teams staying deadlocked through the first quarter of the game. However, the Bluejays took the first shot early in the second quarter when quarterback Oliver O’Brien ran in for a touchdown from the three-yard line. After a failed two-point conversion, the Bluejays took a 6-0 lead with just over 11 minutes left in the first half.
The Cardinals were able to respond on their next drive, using eight plays to drive 65 yards for a touchdown. After a successful point after touchdown, Fairmont went up 7-6. The half would end with that score, and with the Bluejays in a hole.
A dominant run game that came to life in the second half would push the Waseca over Fairmont. The two teams stayed gridlocked to start the third quarter, however a 38-yard run from Christian Rodriguez, followed by a failed two-point conversion, put the Bluejays up 12-7 with just under 10 minutes left in the third quarter. Rodriguez and the Jays would score again with just under four minutes left in the third quarter, and this time a successful two-point run put the Bluejays up 20-7 to end the third quarter.
The Cardinals capitalized on a drive that they ended the third quarter with and scored early into the fourth, bringing the game to just a one possession game with a score of 20-14.
A 24-yard run and another Bluejays touchdown for Rodriguez made the lead a little comfier, putting the Bluejays up 26-14 with just under nine minutes left. Fairmont did put together a small drive that looked like it may result in another score, but O’Brien came through defensively with an interception and a small return to put the Bluejays on their own 47 with just over 6:30 left in the game.
The Jays capitalized on the change of possession with another touchdown from Rodriguez off of a five-yard run. An unsuccessful PAT gave the Bluejays a final score of 32-14.
Waseca’s run game was critical in their victory on Friday night. After the passing game didn’t do much for the Jays in the first half with O’Brien only going 2-of-6 for nine yards. Waseca abandoned the passing game entirely in the second half. Rodriguez’s 21 carries resulted in 188 yards and four touchdowns. O’Brien and Kyle Ahlschlager also contributed to the Jays’ run game, with the two’s combined 27 carries resulting in 190 yards.
The Bluejays’ defense was also critical to their success with Fairmont only recording nine yards, all of which came over the ground, in the first quarter. The Cardinals relied on the passing game more than Waseca throughout the rest of the game, but despite them completing more passes, the Bluejays still held them to just two completions for 27 yards. Fairmont’s run game wasn’t nearly as strong as the Bluejays’ either, with the Bluejays holding the Cardinals’ 29 carries to just 118 yards.
Waseca (3-1) looks to make it three wins in a row on Friday when the Bluejays celebrate homecoming by hosting the Jordan Hubmen (3-1), who are coming off a 21-0 shutout victory over St. Peter.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
