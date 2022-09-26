The Waseca High School football team got some revenge and then some on a team that crushed their championship dreams last season. On Friday, Sept. 23, the Bluejays took on the Fairmont Cardinals at home, the first time in four years that Fairmont has played in Waseca, with the Bluejays emerging with a 32-14 victory. The last time these two teams faced off was last year, when the Cardinals beat the Bluejays 27-6 in the Section 3AAA Championship game.

Cancer signs

Friday was Tackle Cancer Night at the Waseca football game, with students decking themselves in pink and hanging signs on the fence at the end of the student section. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Kyle Ahlschlager

Kyle Ahlschlager (5) takes a handoff from Oliver O'Brien (7). Ahlschlager ended the night with 11 carries for 127 yards. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Oliver O'Brien

Oliver O'Brien helped secure a victory with an interception combined with a short return to give the Bluejays the ball back with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

