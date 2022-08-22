Community members gathered in Janesville this weekend to support a grieving local family. On Saturday, Aug. 20, a benefit was held at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to support the Bense family, which recently lost its 8-year-old daughter Willow in a tragic accident.

Volunteer photo

Dinner line volunteers get a quick moment of rest before another rush of guests came in. Jessica Milbrett says the benefit saw around 200 people in its first two hours. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Group photo

Attendees at the Willow Bense Benefit were able to purchase a plate containing a pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookie, baked beans and coleslaw for $8. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Auction photo

Community members were able to bid on over 200 items at a silent auction held in the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton gymnasium at the Willow Bense Benefit. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

