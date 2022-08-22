Community members gathered in Janesville this weekend to support a grieving local family. On Saturday, Aug. 20, a benefit was held at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to support the Bense family, which recently lost its 8-year-old daughter Willow in a tragic accident.
On July 22, shortly after 6 p.m., Willow and one of her siblings began struggling to swim in the deeper waters near a sandbar in the Minnesota River at Sibley Park. While a bystander was able to rescue the sibling, Willow went missing, and was found a few days later about a mile downstream from where her family was.
In an effort to support the family, as well as have the community rally around the Benses, Jessica Milbrett organized a benefit lunch that was held at JWP Saturday.
“She was my daughter’s best friend, and the Benses are close neighbors and good friends,” Milbrett said.
Attendees at the benefit were given a meal plate for $8 that included a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, coleslaw and a cookie. After their meal, people at the event went into the JWP gym, where a silent auction had been set up. The auction had 202 items, and included donations from Waseca, Janesville, Waterville and Mankato. Items at the auction included signed sports memorabilia, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild tickets, an authentic Adam Thielen helmet and more.
All proceeds from the meal and auction went to support the Bense family.
“It’s good for people to come together and support the family and relieve some financial burden, so they don’t have to worry about finances for a bit,” Milbrett said, adding that she feels it’s important for the community to show they’re there when troubled times come around. “This could happen to any one of us. Any one of us could become grieving parents.”
Milbrett said the turnout for the event was really good, with the benefit seeing around 200 people in the first two hours. The response from the community, Milbrett said, was really touching.
“It’s warming; it’s humbling,” she said, adding that the benefit went incredibly smoothly. “I’m happy I was able to get in contact with everyone, and the helpers have been really great in getting this thing going. The churches — both St. Anne’s and Trinity Lutheran — have been really great with stepping up and helping with anything we need.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
