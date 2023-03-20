Despite efforts to cool tempers, tension remained at the latest Janesville City Council meeting, which took place Monday.
The meeting began with Mayor Andrew Arnoldt addressing the conversations and demeanor of the last two council meetings, both of which were rife with interruptions and heated arguments between council members and city staff.
“I would like to start out by addressing that the last council meeting was not ran as effectively as it should be. I would be the first to take responsibility … being a leader is not something that happens magically, and I’m still learning a lot about my role,” Arnoldt said. “I would like to apologize to anyone directly affected by what happened.”
Arnoldt then went on to explain that, in response to the last few meetings, city staff has drafted rules of etiquette for council behavior, and that “if they pass, I would expect all of you to follow them, and if you choose not to, you will be held accountable.”
As the response continued, Arnoldt began mentioning actions taken by Councilor Melissa Kopachek at the last few meetings, including what he described as arguing with City Attorney Jason Moran and walking out of the Feb. 27 meeting.
Kopachek resigned from the City Council later in the week.
“I request that you act in a cooperative manner in the spirit of tolerance to accomplish our goals,” Arnoldt said at the Monday meeting. “… the council is compensated for attending the meetings, which means you need to make as many meetings as possible and stay for the entirety of the meeting. You will treat city staff as professionals, with clear communication, and will respect the experience and dignity of each individual.”
The mayor wrapped up by encouraging councilors to act in a way that will make them remembered fondly after their term has ended.
“Your service on the council will be over soon enough. Please conduct yourself in a manner that allows you to look back with pride not only for what but how you accomplished your goals,” Arnoldt said.
The response didn’t resonate with everyone, as Kopachek in particular felt that it was lacking in any sort of accountability for the mayor himself.
“I thought Mayor Arnoldt’s public apology to Jason Moran and Clinton Rogers was lovely. I only wished he’d followed through on his pledge to maintain etiquette as he stated. Council members were still permitted to speak without permission,” Kopachek said. “Mayor Arnoldt has no intentions of changing the way the council meetings are run.”
The tensions didn’t just rest between members of the council, nor did they subside as the council moved on to its regular business. During the public comment period, members of the public came forward to voice their concerns over how the last few meetings have been run.
“I’m proud that the council that we’ve voted on has been doing much more discussion,” Ron Breugger said, adding that in the past the council hasn’t done nearly as much discussion. “There were things that bothered me. I noticed numerous interruptions; I can relate to that. On more than one occasion I’ve been interrupted; one time I was told to sit down and shut up. I’ve also heard the comment that I’m here to argue.”
Travis Gonzolez, another citizen, also approached the council and said that he felt that the “THC thing” was “a waste of time,” saying that he wouldn’t buy his THC products from the city anyways and encouraged the council to consider moving forward on projects like a new community center.
Etiquette debate
When it came time to adopt the new rules of etiquette, as Arnoldt alluded to in his opening statement, Kopachek had concerns about how effective these rules would be.
“Before adopting these, I would recommend the council look into training. The League of Minnesota Cities has training available,” Kopachek said. “After training, then putting something like this together makes more sense.”
Kopachek also raised concerns surrounding some of the content of the rules, particularly how they seem to only regulate the behaviors of council members.
“The whole top portion of these rules is specific to council members. It says nothing about staff members or the public interjecting while the council is speaking,” Kopachek said.
The “top portion” mostly includes rules on how the council should engage with each other, including not interrupting or talking over each other and being respectful of the views of others. The bottom half of the rules regulated how the city would run public forums, which previously had not been too strictly regulated. These guidelines include asking the public to address the entire council and not one member, and to limit their initial statement to four minutes.
As it pertains to those public forum guidelines, Kopachek took issue with one of the points, which stated “Topics normally discussed during this forum focus on current agenda items, policy issues, or citizen requests.”
“Another issue was [this point]. Sometimes things happen that aren’t in the agenda and to tell people that they can only talk about what is on the agenda is censorship … it’s not fair,” Kopachek said.
Kopachek’s concerns were heard, albeit not necessarily shared, by her fellow council members.
“I feel like I understand everything. If you want to do training, we can, but I feel like we can get by with what we have in front of us,” Andy Ahlman said.
“Regarding what can be discussed [in forum], if you look at the last three words, it says ‘or citizen requests.’ You don’t have to stick to an agenda item; they can talk about anything they request,” Ivan Maas said.
City Administrator Clinton Rogers clarified that the rules that were drafted for the council were drawn from cities surrounding Janesville, and that their rules resembled those of the surrounding communities.
“So we’re not open to training. … I just want to make sure it’s clear where everybody stands on that, because I think it’s beneficial,” Kopachek said.
At the end of the discussion, the council voted to change some of the wording and rules that Kopachek mentioned and instructed Rogers to look into the training provided by the League of Minnesota Cities. Both the information on the training and the updated etiquette procedures will be presented to the council at a future meeting.