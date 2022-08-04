Some exciting changes are coming to Autumn Acres Farm as it prepares to open up for its fall season. Along with a number of new or revamped events, the farm is also introducing a completely new feature: a sunflower field.
Autumn Acres Farm is owned and operated by the Bleess family, Cheryl and Chad, along with their children Cody, James and Autumn. According to the Autumn Acres Facebook page, they “specialize in offering unique and clean produce. We are also known for our custom design pumpkins for individuals, businesses, and fall weddings …”
Sunflower Field
Perhaps the most exciting new feature at Autumn Acres this season is a sunflower field on the north side of the farm. The field opened to the public on Wednesday, Cheryl Bleess hopes that the field will be open through Aug. 13. The field, she said, came from her love of gardening and the following the following that love has earned her on social media.
“I’m a huge gardener, and it’s to the point that people are following it on our page and on social media, so it was a natural progression for the farm,” Bleess said. “It’s something to add for people to come and enjoy. Who do you know whose face doesn’t light up when surrounded by pumpkins and sunflowers? We just want to put smiles on people’s faces.”
With the sunflowers currently in bloom toward the east and southeast side of the field, Bleess encourages visitors to walk around and see them from all different angles. However, the Autumn Acres Facebook page does warn about some of the hazards of visiting the field, including bees on the flowers and a requirement that shoes be worn.
While the sunflowers are still in bloom, the farm will be open from sunrise to sunset. Most of the sunflower blooms that are currently fully open are on the south and east sides of the field, but Bleess expects the rest of the flowers to follow suit in the coming days.
Other Changes
The sunflower field isn’t the only change coming to Autumn Acres this season. They will also have a whole lineup of new or “bigger and better” events that are open to the public.
Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, there will be Yoga in the Sunflowers from 6-8 p.m. The event includes a session from Melissa Mayo, hayrides and a jar of sunflowers to take home. Autumn Acres’ next event will be the Fall Festival on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will also be a Date Night at the Farm event on Oct. 14 from 6-8 p.m. That event will feature events like a hayride, bonfire and two pumpkins from the pick-your-own patch. All tickets for these events can be purchased on Eventbrite.
In an effort to keep the farm free and provide all of its services, Autumn Acres is also adding a free-will donation option for visitors.
“It’s to be able to afford some of the things that we are doing. A lot of places, when they start to add things, they put in an entrance fee, but that just didn’t feel right,” Bleess said. “We want to keep this accessible to everyone. So we thought a free-will donation might be a good way to balance that.”