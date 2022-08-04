Some exciting changes are coming to Autumn Acres Farm as it prepares to open up for its fall season. Along with a number of new or revamped events, the farm is also introducing a completely new feature: a sunflower field.

Shed and Sunflowers

Autumn Acres Farm, located between Mankato and Janesville, will be adding a whole crop of new events, as well as a sunflower field, for 2022 season. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Sunflower Field

A sunflower field was recently added to Autumn Acres Farm, which will be open from sunrise to sunset until August 13. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Bee picture

Autumn Acres Farm's Facebook page warns visitors to be mindful of bees and other pollinators at the newly added sunflower field. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Bleess picture

Cheryl Bleess, owner of Autumn Acres Farm, says that the farm will be hosting a few new events as well as some revamped events this fall. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

