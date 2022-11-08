Out of a sad moment in their lives, a couple in Waseca have created something positive for the community and the state.
Aspyn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation and Farm Sanctuary sits just outside of Waseca and is run by Chasity and Jake Marquette, who also live on the farm. The farm and name comes from a sad time in the couple’s life.
“I went through IVF to have our baby, and we ended up losing her,” Chasity said. “I was really sick for a while and homebound … but I started working with these animals, because I could do that from home.”
Their daughter’s name was Aspyn, and in honor of her, they planted Aspen trees around the property, given the pair the name of the place they’d eventually build, Aspyn Acres.
Chasity and Jake say that they’ve always been animal lovers, and that when animals were hurt or in need of help, the two of them were often the ones to take them in.
“We were the suckers,” Jake said, talking about the early days of the farm.
As things became more serious, the Marquettes looked for a way to make their work official, and they ended up going through the Minnesota DNR to get licensed as an official wildlife rehabilitation center — a center that was desperately needed in southern Minnesota, as the Marquettes estimate there to only be three to five wildlife rehab centers south of the Twin Cities.
Now, three years later, the Marquettes saw around 120 animals this past season, taking in what they can and finding out where they can take animals that they can’t take in, to make sure they get the kind of care they need. Chasity said that the second part is actually a large part of her work.
“Let’s say there’s a bluejay that got hit or something, and someone calls it in. … I have them transport it to me; I do whatever I can, get it stable, make sure it’s comfortable and in a good position to be transported, then I call around and see who works with this type of bird,” Chasity said.
“There’s a lot of transporting animals and phone calls. … It can be all over the state, contacts up into northern Minnesota and other states,” Jake said.
For the animals that Aspyn Acres take in themselves, mostly small mammals, like squirrels and rabbits, the Marquettes work to get them ready for the wild again. It’s a soft release facility, meaning that once the animals have healed from whatever Aspyn Acres was called about, staff releases them to a fenced-in enclosure, where they monitor the animals and begin the work to prepare them for life in the wild again.
“At some point, you have to begin distancing yourself,” Chasity said. “You want the animals to run away from you when you come to feed them, because that’s how they would act in the wild.”
The Marquettes also mentioned that one hurdle they often must overcome is figuring out where to place animals on an emergency basis. They’ll often need to shelter animals until they can be transported to a facility better adapted to handling them, and that often means building enclosures quickly.
While Aspyn Acres promotes itself mainly as a wildlife rehab center, the Marquettes also use a barn on their property as a farm sanctuary, where they take in animals that farmers may otherwise have butchered or gotten rid of and care for them until they die. Jake does a lot of work with this side of the farm, he said, as he grew up on a farm and had some early experience with animals.
For now, as fall settles in and with winter coming right around the corner, Aspyn Acres enters into its offseason, where it doesn’t take in as many animals as the spring and summer. However, even with fewer animals on the farm, that doesn’t mean the Marquettes don’t stay busy.
“The offseason is a lot of planning and fundraising for the season. Stockpiling, getting things set up for the season and modifying enclosures,” Chasity said, adding that the farm also looks to make improvements during the offseason.
The Marquettes are looking to this offseason for “serious fundraising.” They’ve already held their first event, a haunted trail for kids, where they sold cookies and collected donations. Their next fundraiser will take place at Chasity’s photography studio on Dec. 10. For $45, people can bring their pets in and get a 10 minute photo session that will give them five digital pictures of them with their pets and Santa.
There’s an option to purchase more pictures if you’d like, and Chasity promises a two-day turnaround time. The Marquettes say that all their fundraising goes back into the farm, with the goal of continuous improvement.
“We’re always trying to get bigger and better … [we’re] looking at what didn’t work this season, well let’s try this different the next season … getting everything cleaned out and sanitized,” Chasity said. “We’re hoping to expand every year.”