As students prepare to head back to school, schools around the county are getting ready to implement safety measures once again.
Over the last few years, both the COVID-19 pandemic and active shooter situations in school have begun to reshape how communities think about school safety, and the schools in Waseca County are no different.
COVID-19
The Center for Disease Control and the state of Minnesota both require that schools have a return to safe learning plan, centered around making sure that students and staff were safe, as they all began to return from isolated learning.
At Independent School District #2168, which contains the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva schools, Superintendent Michael Meihak said, as the dangers surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic lower, that state policy has begun to shrink in size.
“Two years ago, these policies could be upwards of 25 pages. … Masks themselves would take up a whole page, detailing what was appropriate, when it needed to be worn and repercussions for not wearing it,” Meihak said, adding that, in this year’s return to safe learning policy, the portion on masks is just a paragraph long. “It’s pretty common sense now; if you’re not feeling well, don’t come to school.”
The same can be said for the Waseca Public Schools District, whose own COVID-19 preparedness plan went from a 12-page document to just one-page, with the section on masks simply reading, “Masks are recommended in the situations suggested by the CDC.”
Active shooter prevention and prep
With the events of the past few years, such as the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, high schools around the country have begun looking into what student safety in an active shooter situation looks like. The state requires that schools do a number of safety drills throughout the year, and some schools, such as those in the Waseca School District, have elected to use at least one of those safety drills to focus on an active shooter situation.
“The safety and security of our students and staff are of our highest priority. Anytime students and staff are together, we want it to be a safe and secure learning environment,” said Eric Hudspith, Waseca superintendent.
The steps to ensure the safety of students in these situations in Waseca include having one point of entry and requiring visitors to enter through the office before going into the high school. Along with that, Waseca High School also has a school liaison officer, a police officer who is dedicated to watching the school and ensuring the safety of the students.
For New Richland, safety in the event of an active shooter situation also begins with locked doors. Meihak said that the main entrances to the building are all on a secure, time-lock system; with the doors being set to lock when school is in session. NRHEG also performs these student safety drills, as well as keeping all of their classroom doors locked.
“We have a little DIY contraption, where we have a piece of rope tied to each door handle, so it keeps the doors from shutting all the way. In the case that something were to happen, it’s very quick and easy for a teacher to just slide the rope off of one end and now the door is locked,” Meihak said. NRHEG does not have a dedicated school resource officer.
Both Meihak and Hudspith agree that student and staff safety aren’t just a one-and-done type of operation, but rather an ongoing conversation that needs to be happening throughout the school year, both with students and staff. However, both also believe that the schools they oversee are prepared in the case of a dire situation.
“I think we’re prepared, but you can never stop getting yourself more prepared. … We are going to do what we can, and go as far as what we think we should do,” Meihak said.
One step, as schools look to further how they talk about situations like this, could be looking at what happens if the threat doesn’t come from outside the school, but rather, if a student is the threat. Of the last 10 school shootings, just two of them were perpetrated by someone not attending the school. However, Meihak said that a situation like that can be much harder to prepare for.
“It’s a really unique situation to have an internal threat like that. To have someone with a gun in your classroom … making threats. I don’t know what kind of training could go toward teaching someone how to deescalate a situation like that,” Meihak said.
While Meihak personally has attended some ALICE training, a program designed to teach school administrators how to handle an active shooter situation in the school, he said that NRHEG schools haven’t adopted all of that training, and that he “wouldn’t call NRHEG an ALICE school”.
Meihak suggested that perhaps the best way to deal with a threat involving a student is to make sure the student doesn’t feel like they need to be a threat in the first place.
“I’m a huge proponent of building positive relationships and of building the culture and rapport that we have with our students that yield never ending positive impacts,” Meihak said. “Having a climate where students feel honored and safe, those are huge steps we can take towards making sure everyone is safe, and we know how to respond to a dangerous situation.”