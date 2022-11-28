There will be a new face sitting in the city manager’s office come the start of December.
During a special meeting Nov. 15, Carl Sonnenberg was appointed to fill the city manager position on an interim basis, following a vacancy caused by current City Manager Lee Mattson leaving for a job in Dodge Center.
Sonnenberg appointment
Discussion for Sonnenberg to take over the city manager position began at the Nov. 1 City Council meeting, where Mattson officially announced his resignation and provided his suggestion that Sonnenberg fill the position until the council can approve a new, full-time city manager. Due to wording in his contract, Mattson was required to give 30 days notice of a resignation, so his final day will be Nov. 30.
The Nov. 15 meeting began with a discussion on whether or not the council should appoint an interim city manager and begin the process of looking for a new city manager, or if they should simply appoint the interim manager and leave the discussion of a new city manager to the next council.
“I think it makes sense with where we’re at to leave it to the next council,” Councilor Jeremy Conrath said. “I’d like to postpone [hiring a permanent city manager] until after the first of the new year.”
Part of that discussion will surely surround whether or not it’s still appropriate to have a city manager, or if the council wants to amend the city charter to have a city administrator instead.
“I think this is a great time to reevaluate the city charter, and maybe we need a city administrator instead of a city manager. That’s a discussion I’d like to have with the new council,” Councilor John Mansfield said at the meeting where Mattson announced his resignation.
According to Mattson, the difference comes in how much power the position has over new staff.
“A city manager hires and fires employees; a city administrator recommends hiring and firing to the City Council,” Mattson said.
That discussion, as well as the one over who to hire to permanently fill the city manager/administrator position, will take place among the new council, starting in January. The Waseca City Council voted unanimously to simply appoint an interim manager and move any more discussion to the next council.
“In essence, we’re kicking the can down the road,” Mayor Roy Srp said.
That interim manager will be Sonnenberg who, after some discussion, will receive a stipend of $3,420 a month added to his current salary for taking over the duties of city manager.
The decision to pay him that amount was made over the precedent the city had set, according to Councilor John Clemmons, of an extra $4,000 a month due to the fact that Sonnenberg himself was the one who recommended and requested the $3,420.
Mattson leaving
Mattson’s resignation came as a surprise to the council, and his leaving caused some to look back on all the positive interactions they’ve had. Most notably among them was Srp, who said he spoke to Mattson “maybe every other day.”
“I’ve found him to be a knowledgeable city manager, and have a lot of knowledge on city ordinances,” Srp said. “He’s been just an exceptional employee.”
The biggest impact Mattson will leave is certainly on city staff, who Srp said Mattson “treated like family” and that they “see [him] the same way, like family.”
“He was very supportive of city staff, and he was always giving them credit for their thoughts and ideas,” Srp said.
City staff, and his relationship with them, was a key point of focus for Mattson in his letter announcing his resignation to the city.
“It has been a great source of joy to work closely with the city staff, all of whom work tirelessly to provide services to this city,” Mattson’s letter read.